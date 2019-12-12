Two good Christmas party wines from Lidl, each for less than €10
John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A crisp Verdicchio and a gluggable Beaujolais
Christmas party wines: Laurana Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi and Mme Claude Parmentier Régnié, both from Lidl
Two new arrivals from Lidl this week, both well-priced wine with plenty of fruit, making them ideal for the festive season.
Laurana Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi 2018, €9.99
Appetising crisp, refreshing green-apple fruits, with a clean, rounded finish. Perfect on its own or with fish; try it with creamy seafood pasta.
Mme Claude Parmentier Régnié 2018, €9.99
Light, refreshing, fruity and very gluggable, this Beaujolais would make a great party wine, and would also stand up to all sorts of food, including predinner nibbles, ham and turkey.