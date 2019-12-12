Two good Christmas party wines from Lidl, each for less than €10

Two new arrivals from Lidl this week, both well-priced wine with plenty of fruit, making them ideal for the festive season.

Laurana Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi 2018, €9.99

Appetising crisp, refreshing green-apple fruits, with a clean, rounded finish. Perfect on its own or with fish; try it with creamy seafood pasta.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Mme Claude Parmentier Régnié 2018, €9.99

Light, refreshing, fruity and very gluggable, this Beaujolais would make a great party wine, and would also stand up to all sorts of food, including predinner nibbles, ham and turkey.