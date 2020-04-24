These two rosés pair well with all kinds of food – and are perfect in the sunshine

The forecast looks good for the next few days, so this week two rosés to drink in the sunshine. I probably don’t generally give rosé wines enough attention; I find it hard to enjoy them unless the sun is out. But they are great all-purpose food wines, going well with all kinds of seafood and white meats, including recipes with a bit of spice. O’Briens has just begun its regular promotion offering a second bottle of rosé at half-price.

Delheim Pinotage Rosé 2019, Stellenbosch, €13.95 for one bottle or €10.46 each for two

Medium- to full-bodied with ripe fresh summer fruits – raspberries and cranberries – and a nicely rounded finish. Pair with spicy prawn dishes hot or cold, or mixed summer salads.

Irish Times

Gérard Bertrand Côtes des Roses Rosé 2019, Languedoc, €18.95 for one bottle or €14.21 each for two

Floral and pale in colour, with light raspberry and redcurrant fruits, good acidity and a crisp finish. A very attractive medium-bodied wine (13 per cent alcohol) to serve with summer salads and grilled white fish.