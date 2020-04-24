These two rosés pair well with all kinds of food – and are perfect in the sunshine
Wines for the Weekend: John Wilson picks two bottles from O’Briens’ rosé promotion
Wines for a sunny weekend: Delheim Pinotage Rosé and Gérard Bertrand Côtes des Roses, both from O’Briens
The forecast looks good for the next few days, so this week two rosés to drink in the sunshine. I probably don’t generally give rosé wines enough attention; I find it hard to enjoy them unless the sun is out. But they are great all-purpose food wines, going well with all kinds of seafood and white meats, including recipes with a bit of spice. O’Briens has just begun its regular promotion offering a second bottle of rosé at half-price.
Delheim Pinotage Rosé 2019, Stellenbosch, €13.95 for one bottle or €10.46 each for two
Medium- to full-bodied with ripe fresh summer fruits – raspberries and cranberries – and a nicely rounded finish. Pair with spicy prawn dishes hot or cold, or mixed summer salads.
Gérard Bertrand Côtes des Roses Rosé 2019, Languedoc, €18.95 for one bottle or €14.21 each for two
Floral and pale in colour, with light raspberry and redcurrant fruits, good acidity and a crisp finish. A very attractive medium-bodied wine (13 per cent alcohol) to serve with summer salads and grilled white fish.