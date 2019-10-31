Looking for wine with a bit of oomph? Try these two

As the weather gets colder, we need wines with a bit more oomph. This week, two slightly richer wines to match more substantial foods, from Marks & Spencer.

Ken Forrester Workhorse Chenin Blanc 2018

€12

A nice well-priced, medium-bodied wine with lightly textured creamy peaches and hints of toasted nuts and dried herbs. Try it with seafood pasta dishes or lightly spicy Thai green curries.

Côtes du Rhône Villages Plan de Dieu 2018

€13.30

Lovely soft warming ripe strawberry fruits with a nice rounded finish. Drink with braises and stews or game dishes.