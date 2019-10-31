Looking for wine with a bit of oomph? Try these two

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: a versatile white and a robust red

These richer choices are both available from Marks & Spencers.

These richer choices are both available from Marks & Spencers.

 

As the weather gets colder, we need wines with a bit more oomph. This week, two slightly richer wines to match more substantial foods, from Marks & Spencer.

Ken Forrester Workhorse Chenin Blanc 2018
Ken Forrester Workhorse Chenin Blanc 2018

Ken Forrester Workhorse Chenin Blanc 2018
€12

A nice well-priced, medium-bodied wine with lightly textured creamy peaches and hints of toasted nuts and dried herbs. Try it with seafood pasta dishes or lightly spicy Thai green curries.

Côtes du Rhône Villages Plan de Dieu 2018
Côtes du Rhône Villages Plan de Dieu 2018

Côtes du Rhône Villages Plan de Dieu 2018
€13.30

Lovely soft warming ripe strawberry fruits with a nice rounded finish. Drink with braises and stews or game dishes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.