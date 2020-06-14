How to make the perfect mushroom quiche

While the origins of quiche may be French, it’s appeal to all, especially to us in Ireland, is irrefutable. If I recall rightly, it was one of the dishes that dominated my days of Home Economics study in Scoil Dara in Kilcock. We seemed to be always making quiches with Mrs Griffin.

Why was this so? Though I didn’t realise it then, we were not only learning to make this notorious tart, we were also learning to feed ourselves and others, to transform raw ingredients, such as flour, eggs, milk and cream into something edible and beautiful.

A few things separate baking quiches from our current obsession with baking bread, technical things that seem to make us apprehensive: blind baking being the most prominent.

This is a great recipe to bake with children because of its many different parts. Mine are aged 8 and 11 years and I find between chopping mushrooms with a small knife and whisking eggs, the process keeps them occupied for a few hours, which is helpful during these days of perpetual summer holidays.

How to make mushroom quiche

First make your pastry. Combine 225g flour in a bowl with 125g of cubed butter and a pinch of salt. Rub together until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs and then add an egg yolk and enough chilled water to bring the dough together. Wrap the dough up and rest it in the fridge while you make filling.

Fry one diced onion and a sprig of thyme with 400g of chopped mushrooms. Place in a bowl with four whisked eggs and 300ml of cream. Season with salt.

Roll out the pastry to the shape of your baking tin, which you have greased, and transfer it to the tin. Cover the pastry with greaseproof paper and cover with rice. Blind bake for 15 minutes at 170 degrees Celsius.

Remove the rice and greaseproof paper and spoon in the egg mixture. Bake again for 25 minutes until nicely browned.