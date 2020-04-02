Here’s my pick of wines to try this weekend: 11 reds, whites, rosés and fizzes

John Wilson selects his favourites from Aldi’s new line-up, all for €7.49-€12.99

We all appear to be drinking more wine in these coronavirus days. If you’re near an Aldi, you could check out its spring-summer range, which includes a few new bottles. These are my favourites from its line-up.

Sparkling wines

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, €12.99
If you are a Prosecco fan this is well worth trying. It is a little drier than most, with good pear fruits and crisp acidity and a lingering finish.

Vintage Cava 2016, €9.99 (down from €12.99)
A well-made Cava with elegant, crisp green-apple fruits, a nice creamy touch and a crisp dry finish.

White wines

Forza della Natura Unfiltered Catarratto, €7.49
Cloudy, with orange peel and peach fruits, fresh crisp acidity and a decent dry finish. Different and very enjoyable, especially if you like natural wines. Try this with grilled sea bass or mackerel.

Specially Selected Cambalala South African Chenin Blanc, €7.99
Good, clean, broad tropical fruits – melons and kiwi fruits – with a rounded finish. Drink by itself or with prawns.

Pierre Jaurant French Roussanne, €7.49
Big, rich and textured apricots. With 14 per cent alcohol, this is one to serve with food – mildly spicy chicken dishes.

Specially Selected New Zealand Grüner Veltliner, €8.99
From Nelson in New Zealand, this is a decent Grüner, crisp and racy with good apple fruits and a lip-smacking dry finish. Drink solo or with grilled white fish.

Rosé wine

Specially Selected Costières de Nîmes Rosé, €7.99
An attractive, well-made rosé, with light raspberry fruits, crisp acidity and a dry finish. If you enjoy Provence Rosé, this is a well-priced alternative.

Red wines

Pierre Jaurant French Fitou, €7.99
Good concentrated red fruits, light tannins and a rounded finish. A very drinkable everyday red to partner red-meat dishes.

Pierre Jaurant French Cahors Malbec, €7.49
Medium-bodied with moreish ripe plum fruits and a sprinkle of spice. Perfect with a steak or a daube of beef.

Exquisite Collection South Australian Shiraz, €7.99
Big, sweet, jammy ultraripe cassis and plums, with plenty of spice and a rounded finish. For the hedonists among you.

Exquisite Collection Organic Argentinian Malbec, €8.99
A big step up (for €1) from the standard Aldi Exquisite Malbec, this has powerful, clean dark fruits – damsons and blackcurrants – with good, lightly tannic length. Drink with grilled beef or lamb.

