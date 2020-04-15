Easy, delicious one-pot rice pudding with whiskey caramel

On the rare occasions when I am at home for dinner time, I enjoy cooking for my children. Now that the restaurant is closed, I have more time to spend with my family.

I stick to classic combinations and simple food. I like making desserts. This is a simple recipe, but a guaranteed crowd pleaser. One for the adults though.

Mickael Viljanen is head chef at two-Michelin starred The Greenhouse in Dublin.

Vanilla rice pudding, whiskey caramel and cream

Serves six

Ingredients

For the rice pudding

1.2 litres milk

200g rice (pudding, arborio, bomba, or any round grain rice)

1 vanilla pod (seeds and pod)

130g caster or brown sugar

For the whiskey caramel

150g caster sugar

30ml whiskey

35g butter, diced

100ml cream, softly whipped

Pinch of salt

To finish

350ml cream

30g icing sugar

Method

1. For the rice pudding, place all of the ingredients except the vanilla pod in a saucepan. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla pod and add them and the pod to the saucepan (or use good quality vanilla extract, to taste). Bring to gentle simmer and simmer for 45 minutes, stirring often. Allow the rice pudding to cool down. Remove the vanilla pod.

2. For the whiskey caramel, melt the sugar in a saucepan (watch it doesn’t burn). When it has lightly caramelised, carefully add the whiskey and stir it in, followed by the butter. Stir to dissolve and add the salt. Next add the whipped cream (whipping the cream before adding it will help to dissolve the sugar and result in less lumps).

3. Simmer very gently until you achieve your desired consistency.

4. Whip the 350ml of cream with the icing sugar, until soft peaks form. Fold this into the cooled rice pudding and drizzle the whiskey caramel over the top.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome