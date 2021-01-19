Black bean chilli with an unusual twist

Here’s an interesting recipe for a spicy vegetarian chilli, with a twist, that won’t break the bank and is ready to eat in 30 minutes. Perhaps you’ve already got a tin of black beans in your pandemic store cupboard? If not, you could use kidney beans here instead.

The twist in this recipe is the addition of instant coffee to the chilli, which adds depth of flavour and plays off the chilli and cumin, without being identifiable. If you prefer, you could add a couple of squares of dark chocolate instead, for a similar effect.

This is ready to eat as soon as it’s made, but would taste even better if left overnight for the flavours to mingle and deepen. Domini’s serving suggestions add a touch of luxury to an everyday dish, but it would be just as nice served with a steaming bowl of rice, or as a topping for baked potatoes.

DOMINI KEMP’S BLACK BEAN CHILLI

Serves four

Ingredients

Olive oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed

2 red onions, finely sliced

1 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp dried oregano

2 tsp instant coffee

Pinch sugar or squeeze honey

2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

1 cinnamon stick

1 tin cooked black beans, drained

To serve: 4 corn tortilla wraps, ripped into triangles. Drizzle with olive oil and season (cumin, fennel and thyme all work well) and bake in oven until crisp

Bunch spring onions, finely sliced

Bunch coriander, chopped

Few spoons of crème fraiche

Method

1 Set your oven to 160 degrees.

2 Sauté the garlic and onions in olive oil until very soft and starting to colour – about 10 minutes.

3 Add the chilli, cumin, oregano, coffee and sugar and stir. Then add the tomatoes and cinnamon and simmer for 20 minutes. Finally, add the black beans, let them heat through, adjust the seasoning and you’re ready to go.

4 Serve with the condiments above and feel free to make some guacamole to add in to proceedings.