40 great Irish restaurant food boxes to go

In difficult times, restaurant owners are still making their best efforts to get their dishes in front of diners. Ingredient kits and boxed deliveries, prettily packaging up the restaurant experience as much as possible, are available across the country. Some come with a little work required in heating, assembly or plating, and others are ready-to-eat.

Restaurants are pivoting and adapting to survive amid the path-changing repercussions of this pandemic. Here are 40 great boxes to buy and try. This is not a definitive list, nor a bucket list to tick off, but a snapshot of what’s available from kitchens forced to rethink things.

Information correct at time of publication. Please check with restaurants and suppliers listed for updtaes

A LITTLE WORK TO DO

Allta

Dublin 2; orders open Saturdays weekly for delivery (nationwide) following week; alltabox.ie

“Wild” by name and wildly popular is the weekly Allta Box from Niall Davidson and Hugh Higgins’s spot on Setanta Place. A weekly-changing menu celebrates seasonality, shining a light on what’s plentiful from local producers, with core features – a starter of house charcuterie, bread and pickles with signature shiitake miso butter, a duo of fresh pasta dishes, a dessert and sweet treat. Minimal cooking and assembly required. Make the dining table a date night destination for two . It costs €55, optional wine pairing add-on also available.

The Dough Bros

Galway city; nationwide delivery; restaurant pick-up and local collection points (Tuam, Athenry, Castlebar, Swinford) on specific days also available; thedoughbros.ie

Pizza and sides from Dough Bros in Galway

The words “vac-pac pizza” mightn’t sound too appealing, but the bros behind The Dough Bros, Eugene and Ronan Greaney, are meticulous about their pizza and serve some of the best in the land. Their DIY pizza kits are no different. They part-cook the pizzas in their wood-fired oven, vacuum seal, then you customise and finish the cooking at home in 10 minutes or so. Two options are available, a standard (€35, three pizzas plus toppings, dips) and a Dough-Luxe (€55, four pizzas plus special extras).

Asador and Prado

Dublin 4 and 3; collection or delivery Thursday-Sunday; asador.ie/shop

The barbecue box from Asador and Prado restaurants

Prior to the pandemic, boxing up elements of a restaurant experience for certain restaurateurs was already on a gentle simmer and has been expedited due to Covid-19. Such was the case for sister restaurants Asador on Haddington Road and Prado in Clontarf, which brought forward the planned launch of Asador / Prado at Home kits, like a Barbecue Box (€49/€75) for those organising socially distant garden gatherings, a stellar 4-6 person Seafood Feast (€95), a Surf ‘n’ Turf Box (€59) and even dedicated Dessert Box (€30) and Cocktail Kit (€49).

Eipic

Belfast BT1; pre-order by phone for local Belfast delivery; 028-90331134; deanestakeaway.co.uk

From recent success representing Northern Ireland on BBC Two’s Great British Menu banquet to . . . the doorsteps of Belfast. Head chef Alex Greene of Michelin-starred Deanes EIPIC is personally delivering his five-course tasting menu to homes around Belfast on Saturdays. The Eipic Dine In Experience (£50pp) is one of three options from the Deanes stable, the others being à la carte takeaway from Deane & Decano and three-course dinner for two with wine (£30pp, collection only) from Deanes at Queens.

Bujo

Dublin 4; delivery wider Dublin and some commuter areas; restaurant collection available; shop.bujo.ie

The DIY burger kit from Bujo in Sandymount

The hamburger is sublime in all its succulent simplicity, but nailing it at home can be hit-and-miss. Quality remains king at Bujo in Sandymount and culinary director Gráinne O’Keefe was one of the first out of the gate with Bujo Home kits (€40), which include 12 grass-fed Irish beef burgers, brioche buns, special sauce, cheese, dill pickles, instructions and branded burger wrappers. More a feast than just a fast food fix.

Liath

Blackrock, Co. Dublin; restaurant collection only; liathtogo.com

If you’re harbouring high-end culinary aspirations and been refining your kitchen skills throughout Covid-19, Michelin-starred Liath in Blackrock will put your plating prowess to the test. Owner Damien Grey plans to continue and expand the Liath To Go experience which is “directed towards people with a genuine love for food who want to try new techniques, adapted to the household kitchen”. The three-course set menu is currently €33 per person (additional cheese course €7pp) and orders open monthly. Worth noting: some increases to courses, prices and structure will follow in August.

777

Dublin 2; call and restaurant collect, no delivery and no online orders available; 01-4254052; 777.ie

If the lingering tingle of chilli and salty pucker from well-made margaritas is what you’re missing, 777 on George’s Street will answer the call. The 777 At Home kit (€50) includes totopos and salsa, 12 tacos/tostadas/taquitos, sides and desserts while their margaritas – heralded as some of the best around – can be ordered in 750ml bottles (five strong servings) for €40. Some dishes need heating through by simply boiling, and easy instructions for taco assembly included.

Etto

Dublin 2; for collection Thursday-Sunday; etto.ie; info@etto.ie

Counting Nigella Lawson and Yotam Ottolenghi among its fervent fans, not least for the red wine prunes with vanilla mascarpone, Etto now offers collection with an evolving set menu (€60 for two) requiring a dash of heating through and assembly. The menu features nibbles, salumi, starter, main and dessert; wine can be added too. As a popular, yet tiny, dining room, this may be the easiest way to get an Etto fix for the foreseeable.

The Fish Kitchen

Bantry, Co Cork; taking phone, email or direct message orders on Thursdays for weekend collections; 027-56651; eat@thefishkitchen.ie

The Fish Kitchen's weekly-changing menu offers a concise line-up of starters, mains and desserts

Set in the heart of Bantry in west Cork, The Fish Kitchen’s focus on fresh, local and fine seafood transfers seamlessly to local kitchens with their Collect & Cook service. A weekly-changing menu offers a concise line-up of starters, mains and desserts (any three courses plus house wine, €65), or treat yourself to the likes of whole prepared Bantry Bay lobster with greens and new potato salad (€25) or a shellfish platter for two with brown bread and dips (€65).

Volpe Nera

Blackrock, Co Dublin; pre-order online on Wednesdays, collection only; volpenera.ie

Volpe Nera’s At Home menu is ready to try at home

Just four months after opening, Covid-19 put a lock on the doors of Volpe Nera in Blackrock. However, you can now experience this new suburban Dublin spot at home. For two (€52) or for four (€104), pre-book a collection time and enjoy a six-course menu of chef Barry Sun’s signature dishes such as lovage and mushroom dumplings and basil pannacotta with smoked strawberry consommé. The menu will evolve and adapt weekly, reflecting seasonality.

Eaton

Dublin 6W; delivery across Dublin and in select areas of Wicklow and Kildare; order on stuffuneed.ie

The indulgent brunch kit from Eaton in Terenure

Craving an indulgent, blow-out brunch? Eaton in Terenure has anticipated your needs with two types of waffle kits – southern fried free-range chicken with corn purée, spiced butter and maple syrup (€35); and sticky toffee with dulce du leche mascarpone, butterscotch and toasted nuts (€25). Order one or the other (feeds four), or a two-person box, which includes both options for €30. Full re-heating and assembly directions included and delivery within 48 hours.

Surf and turf from Beef & Lobster

Beef & Lobster

Dublin 2; 25 counties delivery, or collection; beefandlobster.ie

Offering the “stress-free Beef & Lobster experience at home in less than 30 minutes”, restaurateur and chef Oliver Dunne has a number of different boxes available, with instructions for indoor or outdoor cookery, near-nationwide capacity and impressive value per head. Choose between the Classic Box (€35/€49), World Box (€40/€59) or the Ultimate Surf ‘n’ Turf (€42.50/€65) featuring an aged Côte de Boeuf, king prawns, sauces and sides. Nationwide delivery (unable to serve Donegal) or collect from sister site Bon Appetit in Malahide.

Elephant & Castle

Dublin 2; Dublin delivery; pre-order and collection available from Dollard & Co; freshonline.ie

Recreate the Elephant & Castle chicken wing experience at home

Many declare theirs the best wings in Dublin city; now the full Elephant & Castle experience is available at home for €59. The E&C At Home kit features all the deliciously necessary accoutrements – blue cheese dips and celery – to accompany 1kg of chicken wings and their famous sauce. The four-person box also contains four prime Irish beef burgers with bacon and cheese and ready-to-bake white chocolate & macadamia cookie dough for a sweet finish.

Cafe Rua

Castlebar, Co Mayo; collection and delivery; caferua.com

Store cupboard items and fresh food to make dinner from Cafe Rua

Castlebar deli-cafe Cafe Rua has been serving customers and delivering both store cupboard essentials and hot and cold dishes locally throughout the pandemic. They’ve added some novel additions to their stable this summer, including a burger box and a Shakshuka at Home kit (€16) with everything you need to whip up the brunchtime classic. On their BigCartel webshop they also have Bosca Rua (€40) which they can deliver across the country, featuring a loaf of banana bread, shortbread, pistachio squares, chutney, tea/coffee and a hand-written postcard.

Ely at Home

Maynooth, Co Kildare; local delivery and collection; elywinebar.ie

Wine bar and restaurant Ely is offering several 2-4 person boxes as part of their LovELY at Home range, all around the €30-€35 mark, including their signature burger and wing box as well as slow-cooked beef check, Thai chicken/vegetable/seafood curry and truffle and asparagus risotto meal kits. A Picnic Box (€50) includes bread, crackers, dips, salads, cheese and meats plus a fresh cheesecake. Pre-order online to collect; delivery available within 45km of Maynooth.

Daata Tandori, Co Wicklow

Pre order and collection in Bray & Greystones or Delivery across Dublin, order via stuffuneed.ie; website daata.ie/

Looking to spice things up? Pakistani restaurant Daata’s tandoori offering should set your tastebuds alight with a mix of pre-cooked and to-be-cooked BBQ meats, including balochi chicken spiced with ginger and garlic, lamb kebabs and marinated chops with a selection of sauces and chutneys. Perfect if you’re looking for a bit of variety while firing up the coals on a hot day. Pre-order to avoid disappointment as it’s proving very popular!

Featherblade

Dublin 2; collection or delivery in Dublin; featherblade.ie

From Dawson Street to your own dining table, Featherblade compiles a Real Bacon Cheeseburger Kit (€39.99) with Applewood smoked bacon, black garlic mayo and aged cheddar, enough for six hungry mouths, available Tuesday-Saturday weekly; same-day collection or delivery across Dublin, Greystones and Bray. They’ve teamed up with West Cork Wagyu on a new steak box offering and are currently trialling a lunchtime click-and-collect menu. Other options available via sister site, Mister S.

Firehouse Bakery

Delgany, Co Wicklow; order online for collection; thefirehouse.ie

Firehouse Bakery’s DIY Family Pizza Box has proved popular with loyal customers and it’s easy to see why: €25 gets you four pizza bases and enough toppings to make delicious, adaptable pizzas, with dips and cookie dough to bake for dessert. An instructional video on YouTube gives you the expertise you need to perfect your pizza – ideal for anyone who splurged on a pizza oven during lockdown.

Rosa Madre

Dublin 2; pre-order, collection or delivery (€5) within 7km; rosamadreathome.com

Luca di Marzio of Rosa Madre introduced an “at home” option to help his business but moreso to remind people that food means community and social life. A flavour of this popular Temple Bar spot can wing its way to your home with their easy to put together dishes that celebrate great ingredients. Antipasti, fresh gnocchi, homemade sausage and ‘Nduja ragout and traditional tiramisu all feature in their box for two (€52), with many other à la carte and wine list options available too.

Brownes

Tuam, Co Galway; pre-order, collection only; brownestuam.ie

Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Brownes in Tuam has been continuing their Browns Heat at Home click-and-collect service, with two courses for €22.50pp. Chef-patron Stevie Lane’s menu changes with seasonality and availability and recent dishes have included Moroccan lamb shoulder, chicken and sweetcorn pie and summer berry cheesecake pots. Pre-order on their site for collection Friday or Saturday (5pm-7pm). Straightforward reheating and plating up required.

READY TO EAT

Mister S

Dublin 2; pre-order online, collection only; misters.ie

In keeping with their motto of “Ireland’s best produce, and a wood grill”, Mister S on Dublin’s Camden Street offers a weekly-changing Feast and Fiesta collection menu, usually around €24pp and available for two or four, for collection, Friday-Sunday. Highlights have included porchetta, wild garlic chicken kiev and all the sides, while a recent Middle East Feast contained no fewer than 11 elements. A lunchtime sandwich offering has come on board recently and coming online this month, a retail range of smoked meats, preserves and sauces.

Michael’s/Little Mikes

Mount Merrion, Co Dublin; pre-order online for collection; michaels.ie

Who knew one of Chef Gaz Smith’s incredibly photogenic seafood platters would look just as appetising in a metal takeaway tin? One of the first to trial a takeaway & collection system, Michael’s in Mount Merrion (and Little Mikes a few doors down), continue to showcase brilliant quality fresh fish and seafood, supporting suppliers such as Higgins Butchers and Ballymakenny Potatoes, while still pushing the boat with some specials. If you’re lucky, you may nab a Boil In The Bag lobster. Collection times are staggered. You’re encouraged to just open the boot, and drive off.

Suesey Street

Dublin 2; pre-order online for Thursday-Sunday restaurant collection, or delivery (€5 charge) to Dublin 2, 4 and 6; sueseystreet.ie

Suesey Street’s Stay At Home Supper Club arrives ready to eat

With John Healy (of TV’s The Restaurant) as general manager, every detail of Suesey Street’s offering is impeccably presented and the At Home Supper Club sings in perfect harmony with the restaurant experience at Fitzwilliam Place. It costs €35pp for three courses and each diner can choose their own individual dishes when pre-booking. Or opt for the two-person Date Night set menu (€96) with a sharing chateaubriand as the star. A selection of their most popular wines also available.

Good Day Deli

Cork city; delivery within the city on Fridays; gooddaydeli.ie

Good things to eat from Cork’s Good Day Deli

They say you eat with your eyes, and when something is as beautiful as the Kete Kai Box from Good Day Deli, you know you’re in for a delicious feast. Translated from Mãori as “food box”, the Nano Nagle Place cafe’s ethos of fresh, locally sourced food and incredible bakes continues with these enjoy-at-home boxes, including a weekly-changing mezze of small dishes, coupled with a bottle of natural wine from Le Caveau and decadent cake slices. It costs €65 to serve four – or a greedy two.

Ox

Belfast; collection only, Friday & Saturday; oxbelfast.com

A constant shining star by the banks of the river Lagan, Michelin-starred Ox and their next-door winebar, Ox Cave are offering a flavour of their kitchen until they reopen in August. The £45 Cave Box serves two and features a selection of cheeses and charcuterie, snacks and desserts to recreate the wine bar experience from your own home. The OX Morning Box is also available for £15 with fresh juices, pastries and jams, coffee, tea and yoghurts. Breakfast in bed jut got better!

Circa

Terenure, Dublin 6W; order online, collection only Wednesday and Thursday; restaurantcirca.com

Terenure’s recently Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant Circa is doing double duty by offering “Circa @ Home” take-out collection dishes for dinner on Wednesdays and Thursdays with everything from fish tacos to game pithivier and mushroom wellington. The set menu for two (€75) allows you to choose two mains, two sides and two desserts with a bottle of house wine.

The Tannery

Dungarvan, Co Waterford; pre-order by phone, collection only Friday-Sunday; 058-45420; tannery.ie

Máire and Paul Flynn’s Dungarvan restaurant The Tannery has a weekly-changing TanneryAtHome three-course set menu for €25 per person. Order for collection on Friday or Saturday evening, while they also have a similar offering for the same price per head for Sunday lunch. Call afternoons Thursday-Saturday to pre-order and arrange a collection time.

Scholars Townhouse

Drogheda, Co Louth; local delivery and collection; scholarshotel.com

A staple in the Boyne Valley, Scholars Townhouse in Drogheda has become a popular eat-at-home option, serving everything from breakfast and afternoon tea to à la carte and even children’s menus for both local delivery and collection, Thursday to Sunday weekly. Each Thursday there’s a special set menu for two (€50) with a weekly-changing theme or selection of dishes.

Peploe’s

Dublin 2; order online or by phone, collect Wednesday-Sunday; peploes.com

Perched on the north side of St. Stephen’s Green since 2003, Peploe’s intertwines their classics with some seasonal specials and offers options for those who want everything hot and ready to eat (chicken Milanese, wild sea bass) and those happy to finish the cooking themselves with the likes of west Cork lobster Thermidor or salt-aged sirloin for two.

Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Pre-order by phone (028) 25766, Sunday only; restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

While Chef Rob Krawczyk and partner Elaine Fleming have opened the doors of Michelin-starred Chestnut in west Cork, there’s no plan for the time being to stop their collection service dubbed “Sticks & Twigs”. Available Sundays (pre-ordering by telephone required), savour a three course meal for two (€60) featuring local and seasonal produce like stunning west Cork lobster and crab, as well as cultured and turf smoked butter, all fresh from Krawczyk’s kitchen.

The Lemon Tree

Letterkenny, Co Donegal; pre-order on online and collect; thelemontreerestaurant.com

Chef Chris Molloy of the Lemon Tree in Letterkenny has launched Lemon Tree to Go with a street food-style weekly-changing menu (think carne asada tacos, noodle bowls, Moroccan-spiced chicken flatbreads and pork belly sourdough toasties) as well as picnic boxes and a range of Irish cheese and charcuterie. The restaurant has also installed an on-street hatch to facilitate in-person orders and collections.

Solas Tapas

Dingle, Co Kerry; collection and local delivery; solastapas.com

With many staying at home for the summer, the warm, enticing flavours of Iberia can still come via Solas Tapas, where chef Nicky Foley’s dishes are available for collection. Newly launched is Tapas Bento boxes, a range of five boxes (beginning at €22) featuring a selection of Nicky’s most popular tapas alongside new creations – think Dingle lobster tempura, seafood chowder croquettes and day boat pollock ceviche. Individual tapas (€5-€10) also available for take-away while local delivery is offered free of charge on Fridays.

The Vintage Kitchen

Dublin 2; collection and local delivery (€5); thevintagekitchen.ie

The Vintage Kitchen on Dublin’s Poolbeg Street has six two-person set menus available for collection, ranging in price from €45 to €70. Dishes involved will change each month or so and feature the likes of Cajun seafood chowder, slow cooked Slaney lamb shank with Ballymakenny potatoes and Corsican spaghetti with Carlingford crab, lobster and Dublin Bay prawns. Chef-owner Sean Drugan also has a unique barbecue kit (€20), eschewing the usual beef for pork shoulder burgers instead.

Overends Kitchen

Airfield, Dublin 14; pre-order and collect; airfield.ie

The perfect treat for the weekend, without the requirement to fire up any coals! The gorgeous Airfield Estate’s barbecue will do the work for you, with smoked free-range chickens, glazed ribs and smoky wings, alongside fresh salads and focaccia, €40 for two or €70 for four. Biodynamic and local craft beers can complete the package.

Mamó

Howth, Co Dublin; collection only; mamorestaurant.ie

Operating their “Hatch” Thursday-Sunday weekly, Mamó in Howth serves a take-away and collection menu with lunch specials, snacks, small plates and larger mains. Plus, you can enjoy their popular lobster roll and iced coffee for €14. Weekly pre-ordered picnic lunch hampers (€22pp, minimum order two, maximum six) are delivered Saturday/Sunday mornings for leisurely lunching on smoked almonds, olives, Tartine sourdough with vadouvan butter, Higgins Butchers smoked pork rillette, McNally Family Farm salads and dessert. Add-on wine is also available.

Ali’s Kitchen

Cork city; collection mostly, some local deliveries may be possible; infoaliskitchen@gmail.com; aliskitchencork.com

Ali Honour and her kitchen team are making three-course meals for collection in Cork city

Chef Ali Honour and the Ali’s Kitchen team are accepting orders via email for a weekly three-course set dinner, serving one (€25), two (€40) or four (€72) people. For weekend brunch, you can also pre-order to collect French toast, Shakshuka or a potato hash, while any bakery or deli items can be added to any order. A €45 Comfort Box includes some of the most popular bakery items (sausage rolls, galettes, lemon curd tarts, cream cheese brownies, soda bread) plus preserves and pickles.

Riba

Stillorgan, Co Dublin; collection and local delivery; ribarestaurant.ie

Can’t face preparing another meal in your kitchen? What about a mid-week fritto misto with chips (€12) or a lavish grazing platter of cured meats, cheeses, fruits, olives and bread (€25) with a bottle of wine on a Friday night? Stillorgan staple Riba is serving Wednesday to Sunday weekly with both collection and delivery options available and pretty much their entire regular menu, wine list (at off-licence prices!) and brunch list up for order.

Headfort Arms

Kells, Co Meath; collection only; headfortarms.ie

Missing a proper roast with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy? Headfort Arms to the rescue with a roast beef and roast turkey and ham offering, alongside a wider, globe-traversing menu that includes sticky baby back ribs, jerk chicken, pizzas and weekly-changing Boyne Valley Flavours fish specials. On Sundays they also offer a brunch platter for two. All available to order online and collect on weekends, with drinks options too.

Baste BBQ

Dublin 8; pre-order, collection only; bastebbq.com

The Whole Hogg, from barbecue specialist pop-up, Baste

A pop-up from Andy Noonan (Fowl Play), Baste To Go is a rotating menu of free-range, higher-welfare and rare breed meats (from masters like Peter Hannan, Higgins Butchers and FX Buckley) slow-smoked over wild cherry wood and oak whiskey barrel staves, served with fresh sides and sauces. Choose between The Whole Hog or Beef & Bird BBQ Boxes (both €45, feed two) or Beast of a Feast Box (€80) which serves 4-6 people. Pre-order to collect Thursday-Sunday 5pm-7pm at 39 Clanbrassil Street Upper.

Cliff Townhouse

Dublin 2; pre-order, collection or delivery within 10km; townhousetakeaways.com

While dinner at the destination that is the Cliff Townhouse might be an attractive option, you can also opt to take the strain out of date night or even just a casual dinner with some of their iconic dishes like fish pies, croquettes, prawn cocktails and seafood platters. A full dinner kit is also available if you fancy putting a bit of work in.

Information correct at time of going to press but updates to Government guidelines may lead to changes