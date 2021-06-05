Father’s Day: Unique gift ideas for dads (don’t worry, we’ve got socks too)

Napoleon notebook, Dingle whiskey, Porcelain prose and Irish landscape socks

 

Homegrown hero

The GrowBox has all you need for parental relationships to bloom. Register by June 12th for a chance to get one for free at getirelandgrowing.ie

To write, Josephine

Channel your Dad’s inner dictator with the MontBlanc Napoleon Bonarparte Notebook. No better place to plan campaigns. €80 weirandsons.ie

A Mother for Father

Mother reusable thermal bottles (not necessarily just for water) in manly fashions from €26 motherreusables.com

Rock the boat

Bád Shiobhán by choreographer Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín features her father, traditional boat-builder Pádraig Ó Duinnín, in an examination of the family ties that keep us afloat. It streams online from June 18th to 20th as part of Cork Midsummer Festival, €10 corkmidsummer.com

Just add Dad

These genius Gourmet Gifts pack all the dad cliches in one box, including beer, crisps, socks, shaving stuff, booze, scarves and more. From €50 gourmetgifts.ie

Streams of whiskey

Book your dad into an online tasting event at Athrú Whiskey, where he can learn about Athrú’s single malts in the company of head distiller Ollie Alcorn. A tasting kit will arrive in the post before the next scheduled virtual distillery tour, on June 24th at 7.30pm, €48 athru.com

Marbleous missives

It’s nice to send a message to your dad to let him know how much you care - and the message is doubly clear when written in porcelain, in these works from Orla O Visual Art, €70 orlaovisual.ie

Dingle singles

Match dad up with his favourite tipple with a bottle of fine single malt whiskey from Dingle Distillery, €55 dingledistillery.ie

Claim your steak

Hungry dad? Order him a Steak Box or a Burger Box with all the trimmings from Gleesons Butchers, with prices from €35 gleesonbutchers.ie

Feet on the ground

Your dad can stay connected to his roots with these Irish landscape socks, €9, by Sock Society at designist.ie

