Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021: Who are the judges?

When all the nominations are in, a panel of judges and researchers will scour Ireland for its hidden gems and known paradises. Judges have been chosen for their expertise in a variety of disciplines. The 2021 panel, chaired by Irish Times journalist Conor Goodman, is:

Simon Wall: Now Mayo county architect, he was a key person behind Westport’s success in 2012.

Dr Illona Duffy: Based in Monaghan, she is a general practitioner and public health commentator.

Rosita Boland: An Irish Times journalist, she is also the author of A Secret Map of Ireland.

Zainab Boladale: Her job as presenter of RTÉ’s Nationwide programme has taken her far and wide around Ireland.

Each place – it could be a town, village, city, suburb, island, or other distinct community – will be judged on criteria including: natural amenities; buildings; community initiatives and spirit; presence of clubs, societies and activities; good local services; diversity; a welcome for outsiders; transport links; employment opportunities; local economy; the price of property and housing supply; cost of living; digital links for distance working; safety and security . . . and the X factor.

Every stage of the contest – launch, reader nominations, process, longlist, shortlist and winner – will be documented in detail throughout the competition, in The Irish Times and on irishtimes.com/bestplace, so watch this space. The winner will be announced in September.

