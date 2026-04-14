Iranian critical-skills workers face ‘inhumane’ delays for family visas

Iranian critical-skills workers say they are facing “inhumane” delays in getting visas for their families to join them in the State.

The workers, in sectors such as cybersecurity, chemical engineering and artificial intelligence, are here on permits that allow them to apply immediately for family reunification.

Delays of more than two years for decisions, however, are forcing some to consider leaving Ireland.

With the continuing war in their country they say they are “desperate” to get their families here.

In recent days The Irish Times has spoken to six Iranians who are members of a larger group who have contacted TDs and migrants’ rights groups. They hold either critical-skills employment permits or “hosting agreement” permits as researchers.

These cohorts are entitled to immediately apply for family reunification, known as a “join family” visa.

According to the Department of Justice website “join family” applicants can expect their applications will be dealt with within 12 months of receipt of all required documentation.

The Iranians who spoke to The Irish Times say they were told their applications would be “straightforward”.

They describe, however, the “very bad” impact on their mental health at having received no updates on applications for some two years and having no idea when a decision will be made.

Fatemeh Hosseini, a postdoctoral researcher in chemical engineering at the University of Limerick, applied with her husband for hosting agreement permits in January 2024.

“After a year, in January 2025, I received my visa, but he is still waiting. It’s more than a year and three months that I have been living alone, waiting for him. He is in Tehran.

“It is so disappointing when I see colleagues ... I have one here, she is from India, and she applied for her husband visa and she got it after two weeks.”

Fatemeh Hosseini, a postdoctoral researcher in chemical engineering at the University of Limerick, with her husband Reza Daneshvar

With the war in Iran, internet is unreliable. Contacting home is difficult. “He calls my [mobile] from a landline, just for one minute to say he is safe. I am so worried about him. I am emotionally exhausted.”

Mohammad Mahdi Khosravi, a software engineer working in the healthcare sector, has been in Ireland since 2022.

In November 2024 he and his wife applied for a join family visa. They have had no update since. She remains in Isfahan, northern Iran.

“She is really disappointed. It is like everything is on pause. To be honest if there no positive plan I might start applying for other countries around Europe. I was offered a job in Germany.

“I am really concerned about her, about our future. Should we think about something else than Ireland?”

Amin Abbas, a postdoctoral researcher in polymer technology at Technological University of the Shannon, is here since 2022 and applied for a join family visa for his wife in March 2024.

“I have tried everything to just get an answer. I have been in touch with TDs and a senator,“ he said.

Amin Abbasi and his wife Sepideh Chenari

“The issue, seems to us, to be systemic and affecting Iranian citizens. It seems like Iranians are being discriminated against. My wife, she is a chemical engineer, well educated. She has started taking medication for stress and you know the situation in Iran.”

Arefeh Kazemi, who is employed by Dublin City University, recently returned home after two years in Dublin as she could not get news on her join family visa application, lodged in November 2024, for her husband and two young children.

“I changed to part-time, remote working so I can be near my children. The situation here is frightening,” she said from Tehran. “You hear fighter jets all the time in the sky ... Last week a police station on our street was bombed and all the windows in our house were broken.

“I have PhD in artificial intelligence. My husband lived in Ireland before and had a permanent residence permit but had to come home for a family emergency.

“We hope to come back to Ireland. We are desperate to bring the children to safety. If we cannot, though, please tell us. We just want to know if we should have another plan. Waiting is very stressful without any timeline.”

The Migrant Rights Centre of Ireland described delays of more than two years as “inhumane”.

Dave Gibney, campaigns co-ordinator, said: “These Iranian workers were brought to Ireland under the critical-skills permit system, which allows family reunion immediately.

“Everyone needs their family around them. These delays are doing enormous damage to the mental health of workers and their families. They deserve certainty, particularly with the unrest in Iran.”

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said visa applications were “screening processes, designed to establish that the person has a legitimate reason to come to Ireland prior to travel”.

“The checks involved can take time to complete. Some checks, such as international checks, can take a considerable amount of time and these are largely outside of the control of the immigration service.” The 12-month time-frame is a “business target”.

“Processing times for visa applications [vary] depending on the type and complexity of application; individual circumstances; peak application periods ... and, crucially, the quality and completeness of the application lodged.”