Review finds 209 children at risk of potential harm in north Kerry mental health services

The review examined the care of 374 children who were active on the north Kerry Camhs team database in November 2022. Of these, 209 were found to be at risk of potential for harm. File photograph: Getty

More than 200 children being treated by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in north Kerry were at risk of potential harm, an independent review has found.

The report looked at the care of 374 children who were active on the north Kerry Camhs team database in November 2022.

Of these, 209 cases – 56 per cent – were found to be at risk of potential for harm.

In 12 files, the potential for harm was considered to be minor and these families received a letter outlining this fact.

Fewer than five cases were considered to be at risk of major harm, while the remainder were at risk of moderate harm. All of these were offered open disclosure meetings.

According to the report, there were high rates of prescribing of psychotropic medication, failures in compliance with physical health assessment recommendations and a disproportionately low rate of individual or family psychotherapeutic interventions.

The review found that 79 per cent of patients attending generic Camhs were prescribed psychotropic medication, compared with 39 per cent in the HSE national audit of prescribing.

The prescription of two or more psychotropic medications simultaneously, known as polypharmacy, was noted to be a “concerning feature”.

Furthermore, risperidone, an anti-psychotic medication, and guanfacine, an ADHD medication, were prescribed in this area more than the national average. These medications have associated side effects such as weight gain and sedation.

“Children with a moderate to profound intellectual disability and mental disorder had no access to non-medical interventions,” the report said.

It found 94 per cent of children in this cohort were prescribed medication and there was a “greater risk of potential for harm”.

“There was limited and patchy access to disability services and respite care for families in the region at the time, resulting in significant carer burden and distress, and consequent requests for medical intervention,” it added.

Families of more than 300 children who were treated by the service were sent copies of the report by registered post on Wednesday morning.

The review was commissioned by the Health Service Executive (HSE) more than three years ago, following a random audit of 50 files in 2022.

Issues were found in 16 of those 50 cases, some of which related to prescribing practices and clinical concerns. These issues then prompted the wider look-back review, conducted by Dr Colette Halpin, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist.

A doctor whose work came under scrutiny in the report is understood to no longer be practising medicine.

The report comes following an earlier review into mental health services in south Kerry in January 2022, which examined care given to more than 1,300 young people over a four-year period.

That review, known as the Maskey report, found hundreds of children received “risky” treatment from a doctor working in mental health in south Kerry and significant harm was caused to 46 of them.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there has to be “accountability from a clinical perspective” in the case of children who suffered harm while being treated by mental health services in south Kerry.

Martin said “there will be a need for an extended look back in terms of absolute certainly for all cases”, adding that he understood a referral would be made to the Medical Council in respect of what transpired.

The Taoiseach said, “The first principle of medicine is do no harm. Harm has been done here in terms of the treatment of quite a number of young people in North Kerry.”

[ More than 230 children harmed while being treated by south Kerry Camhs given compensationOpens in new window ]

Martin said a national audit had “not identified any concerns related to prescribing practice in services outside of Kerry”.

The report is due to be published “in its entirety” following a Cabinet meeting later today. Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler will visit Kerry on Thursday and Friday to meet affected families and the regional health forum.

Martin was responding in the Dáil to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in advance of publication of an independent report on North Kerry Camhs.

She said the Camhs “negligent prescribing practices had devastating consequences, which included psychological distress, cognitive impairment considerable weight gain, excess sedation, and high blood pressure”.