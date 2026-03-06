Church services

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY IN LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Responses: Tallis, Tallis: The Lamentations of Jeremiah (Part II), Psalm: 39 vv 1-7, Plainsong: Benedictus, Tallis: Salvator mundi, Preacher: The Very Revd N.J.W. Sloane, B.A., M. Phil., M.A., Canon Chancellor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leigh, Psalm: 42, Howells: St Augustine Service, Sermon in Music: Ives: Lord, is it I. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY IN LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Walton: Missa Brevis, Psalm 95, Rose: Surely thou has tasted God, Preacher: The Archbishop. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Clucas, Gabriel Jackson: The Truro College Service, Psalm 40, Pascoe: Pader an Arleth. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 9th March - Responses: Ferial, Psalm 15, Lindley: Ave Maria, Plumstead: A grateful heart. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 10th March - Responses: Clucas, Psalms 53-55, Jackson: Evening Service in G Minor, Brahms: Geistliches Lied. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 11th March - Responses: Clucas, Psalm 39, Moore: The Third Service, Bairstow: Jesu, the very thought of thee. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 12th March - Responses: Clucas, Psalms 65-67, Batten: The Fourth Service, Greene: Lord, let me know mine end.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 8th March - The Third Sunday in Lent. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/