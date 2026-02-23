New sensory and therapy centre for neurodivergent children set to open in Dublin

Like “any father” Leo Cullen wants his children “to have every chance to reach their full potential”.

But for their “amazing” daughter Iya (9), he and his wife Dairine Kennedy realised six years ago even the basics, like a school place or a summer camp, would not automatically exist for her.

Iya was three when diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

“It was scary going for the diagnosis,” says Cullen. “You are thinking, ‘What does this mean?’ You see a path for your kids, something you can see ahead. But the autistic road, at that time, it was unknown for us. Will our daughter be able to speak and communicate? Will she have a full life? Will people understand her?”

Cullen, more used to fielding questions about pitch tactics in his role as head coach with Leinster Rugby, is in Sandymount village, Dublin, with Kennedy to show The Irish Times around a large, bright premises of a new sensory and therapy centre for neurodivergent children like Iya.

Due to open in the next fortnight, it will be operated by Neurodiversity Ireland (NI), a charity founded by Kennedy and “three other moms whose kids were newly diagnosed” in 2022.

NI began early that year as Neurodiversity Sandymount to make the village “stand out ... [as a place] which cherishes all of its children equally.”

And as their family learned to understand Iya, Kennedy often felt judgment and misunderstanding from outside.

Leo Cullen with his wife Dairine Kennedy in one of the centre's rooms. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“I think people know a lot more now but there were definitely times when people said, ‘Why don’t you put a coat on that child?’ [when Iya could not and refused to wear a coat],” says Kennedy. “It would make you not want to go places. You’d make your world a bit small because it was too hard facing it.”

Simultaneously she found “completely overwhelming” trying to source trustworthy information, know which supports would benefit Iya, or even access supports.

“For quite a while other moms were my only source of truth. A lot of what I found was directing me to things that are around changing your child to fit in, which is the complete opposite of what NI stands for – which is embracing children, allowing them do all the things that help regulate them.”

Neurodiversity Sandymount was a huge success, with shops, cafes and schools “very responsive”. The local Scoil Mhuire girls national school opened an autism class, now attended by Iya and others.

Cullen’s contacts in the Aviva Stadium provided a space for therapeutic summer-camps which were “inundated” with parents travelling from across Ireland. Realising the “depth of need”, Neurodiversity Ireland was founded, with a goal to “build a national community where different brains and unique thinkers are celebrated”.

A year-round service of after-school and weekend sessions, in a larger premises was also provided by Aviva, in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

A sensory room in the centre. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“They were really helpful,” says Cullen. “But it was always clear that was temporary.”

The new, permanent centre is in a leased premises. While the HSE is supporting by paying its lease, services – consultations and therapies with occupational and language and communication therapists – will be paid through a combination of charges and fundraising.

Describing himself as “the pretty face that turns up at these things”, Cullen says he has “relied on some very powerful women to make this centre happen.

“We rely on the mothers ... None of this is easy to get through. Everyone is dealing with the crises that inevitably take place, the meltdowns, the failed attempts at things [days’ out, activities] that you think might be good for your child and you go home and it’s created more stress.

“For Dairine who has a job herself, is a mother and has helped set up a charity, the work they have done for all these other families, it’s remarkable.”

He describes now paused, proposed changes to the allocation of special needs assistants, or additional needs assistants (ANAS), as “disturbing”.

Part of the premises in Sandyford. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“Things are tough enough already. We could not speak highly enough the positive impact the ANAS have in our daughter’s school. We see first-hand the benefit. If that service wasn’t there she wouldn’t want to go to school. It is ridiculous and disturbing to even suggest that.”

“I think of my job, which is to help rugby players be the best they can be on the field. We have a team to do that – coaches, a medical team, physios, a strength and conditioning team, a mental skills team. They provide services to help players be the best.

“That is the thing with ANAS, the teachers in the schools, and with this centre. It takes team of the best professionals to help autistic kids be the best they can be.”

