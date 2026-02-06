Tuam mother and baby home site: 22 more sets of infant remains found

The site of St Mary's mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, which is being excavated by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam. Photograph: ODAIT/PA

An additional 22 sets of infant remains have been recovered by forensic excavations at the site of a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

The total number of sets of infant remains uncovered by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam (ODAIT) since it began work at the site in July is now 33.

The site of St Mary’s mother and baby home is being excavated and attempts made to identify the remains of infants who died there between 1925 and 1961.

In 2014, research led by local historian Catherine Corless indicated that 796 babies and young children had been buried in a sewerage system at the institution during that time period.

Forensic officers working at the Tuam mother-and-baby-home site. An additional 22 sets of infant remains have been recovered. Photograph: ODAIT/PA

All remains are of infants buried in coffins during the period of operation of the mother and baby home between 1925 and 1961, the ODAIT said, following radiocarbon dating.

These remains were found in part of the area labelled as “burial ground” in historical documents referenced by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation.

The ODAIT said it believes a further seven sets of human remains from the area adjacent to the boundary wall were buried during the workhouse era of the site (1841 to 1918).

Meanwhile, the team is constructing an artificial replica of the historic sewerage system at the site to test different methodologies.

A partial replica of a subsurface multi-chambered tank the ODIAT team has built to help with their work at the Tuam site. Photograph: ODAIT/PA

It said the excavation of commingled infant remains identified during excavations in 2016-2017 in the subsurface concrete chambers in the site’s memorial garden presented a “unique combination of forensic and engineering challenges”.

To test varying methodologies and ensure adherence to international standards and best practice, the ODAIT is constructing an above-ground replica of a section of the tank.

A site map of the area under investigation by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam excavation team. Photograph: ODAIT/PA

Since the last update, eight more family-reference DNA samples have been taken and delivered to Forensic Science Ireland – bringing the total to 28.

The team is engaging with a further 175 people who have contacted ODAIT to inquire about providing a DNA sample.

To date, more than 65 cases are being processed for determination of eligibility, with arrangements being made to take their samples in the coming weeks. – PA