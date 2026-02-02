Pope apologises to Blackrock College abuse survivors David Ryan and his late brother Mark

David Ryan (left) with his late brother Mark Ryan, both of whom were abused at Blackrock College

Abuse survivor David Ryan has said Pope Leo XIV apologised to him, his late brother Mark and their family for abuse both men suffered at Blackrock College and its preparatory school, Willow Park, in Co Dublin, as children.

Speaking to the media after a private audience with Pope Leo at the Vatican on Monday, he recalled how the pope said “he was so sorry to hear of my pain, for my family’s pain and for the other survivors that haven’t come forward yet”.

“He said, for me speaking to him today, hopefully some other people will come forward and speak about it, this is what I want, other people to come forward.”

For his part, David Ryan told him “that it took me 40 years to realise it wasn’t my fault, it was their fault. We kinda went hard. I didn’t hold back. I told him about the abuse and he said `Yes’ and I asked him why are these priests still doing it.”

He felt the Pope’s “sympathy, his empathy for survivors, for myself and for my family and my close friends, he felt it and he was sorry”.

“I know it was genuine, it was lovely and he took many a deep breath before he answered a question, which was kind of funny watching him taking his deep breath. But he was good, really, really good. I’m very happy.”

He found the pope to be “a lovely, lovely man, what an experience to have”.

He was “so glad I’ve done it today, I really am so glad I’ve done it. Mark [his late brother] would be so proud of what we’ve done, I’ve done it. I wanted to do it.

“What an experience. I’ll never forget it, never, never forget it. His sincerity, his empathy, he felt my pain but he hadn’t experienced my pain but he knows what pain I had gone through, and my family.”

As it is St Brigid’s weekend, Ryan presented the pope with a lapel pin of a St Brigid’s cross as a gift. He also brought a photograph of himself and his brother Mark, who died suddenly in 2023 aged 62, taken at The Late Late Show in December 2022.

Deirdre Kenny of the One In Four support group joined them during the private audience for about 10 minutes. Afterwards they both met the Irish Ambassador to the Holy See, Frances Collins.

[ Spiritans adding to suffering of survivors of sex abuse in their schools, says advocacy groupOpens in new window ]

David and Mark Ryan were participants in the RTÉ Radio 1 Doc on One programme Blackrock Boys, which, broadcast in November 2022, dealt with their sexual abuse between the ages of 12 and 17 at Blackrock College in south Dublin. Many hundreds of other men came forward for the first time with stories of their own sexual abuse by Spiritan priests and others at Blackrock College and its preparatory school, Willow Park.

Alongside hundreds of similar stories of abuse recounted by men who had attended other schools as boys, it led to the Government setting up the Commission of Investigation into the Handling of Historical Child Sexual Abuse in Schools last July. Chaired by Mr Justice Michael McGrath, it is to report within five years.