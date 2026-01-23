Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Sumsion, Sumsion in G, Psalm: 119 vv 33-40, Monk in B, Rutter: Candlelight Carol, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen B.Th., Resident Preacher. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leighton, Murrill in E, Psalm: 119 vv 89-96, Bullock: Give us wings of faith, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen B.Th., Resident Preacher. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Thursday. CHORAL COMPLINE at 17.30 on Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Berkeley: Missa Brevis, Psalm 24:1, 4-12, Berkeley: Look up sweet babe, Preacher: Canon Andrew McCroskery. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Tomkins, Wood: Collegium Regale, Psalm 33, Poulenc: Hodie Christus natus est. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Weds & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 26th January - Responses: Ferial, Psalm 67, Lindley: Ave Maria, Plumstead: A grateful heart. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 27th January - Responses: Tomkins, Psalms 126-131, Pelham Humfrey: Evening Service in E, Walton: All this time. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 29th January - Responses: Tomkins, Psalms 142, 143, Noble: Evening Service in A Minor, James Burton: Tomorrow shall be my dancing day.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 25th January - The Conversion of St Paul and Third Sunday after Epiphany. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/