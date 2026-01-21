SVP reports record demand as Irish households struggle with rising energy and food costs

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) reported record demand last year, as requests for help from the charity exceeded 260,000 for the first time.

The figure represented a 6 per cent increase on 2024, with a sharp rise in demand in the lead-up to Christmas.

December requests were 12 per cent higher than the previous, which the organisation said reflected the extra pressure on households during the winter period.

Food-related requests made up the largest category, with SVP receiving 112,772 requests for food assistance in 2025, up 8,548 on 2024.

For four months of the year, food requests exceeded 10,000 per month.

Requests for energy-related support also rose significantly, with 33,224 requests. November 2025 was SVP’s highest-ever month for energy requests.

Louise Bayliss, the charity’s head of social policy, said the figures only capture part of what households are facing this winter.

“For many people on bill-pay, the first real winter bills are only now landing, and the worry is that the full impact of higher energy costs will become clear as the winter progresses,” she said.

“Figures show that over 300,000 households are in arrears on their electricity bills and more than 180,000 are behind on gas.

“In recent years, energy credits provided vital relief. Without them, many households are now struggling to cope, especially those on the fuel allowance who face the highest risk. Rising energy costs and the removal of energy credits mean the average household will face an extra €321 next year.”

The charity urged the Government to take a “holistic approach” to tackling poverty – recognising that households are being hit simultaneously by rising energy, food and housing costs, while temporary cost-of-living supports have been withdrawn.

SVP president Teresa Ryan said volunteers are meeting people who have never needed support before, including some who may have previously donated to the charity.

“The cost of staying warm and well is no longer just about electricity or gas. When food and housing costs rise at the same time, families have nowhere left to turn,” she said.

“Our volunteers continue to provide support, without judgment, wherever we can. But Ireland should not be seeing rising poverty in a country with a growing economy. We need measures that deliver real, lasting protection for the most vulnerable.”

Ms Ryan added that SVP is concerned that without more direct intervention by Government, the demand for help will again reach a record level in 2026.

“In that event SVP will require additional members and volunteers as well as increased donations to continue to provide the level of support required by those who seek its help,” she said.

