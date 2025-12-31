Sinn Féin and Labour criticise Tánaiste over comments linking homelessness to immigration

Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin spokesman on housing: 'Conflating the issues of homelessness and immigration is not only dishonest - it is dangerous.' Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Sinn Féin and Labour have called on Tánaiste Simon Harris to withdraw remarks he made allegedly linking homelessness to immigration.

In an interview with the Irish Times, Mr Harris said a “significant number” of people in emergency accommodation for homelessness “don’t have a housing right in Ireland”.

Mr Harris claimed he was “shut down” when he said in November that Ireland’s “migration numbers are too high” as he doubled down on comments linking immigration to the high rate of homelessness.

“A lot of people who are in emergency homeless accommodation, or certainly some people who are in emergency homeless accommodation, don’t have a housing right in Ireland,” he said.

Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin spokesman on housing, said the remarks were an attempt to link “rising levels of homelessness to rising levels of immigration into the country.

“His comments are dishonest and dangerous, and I am calling on him to withdraw them immediately,” he said.

“The Tánaiste’s comments are a new low in the Government’s deliberate policy trying to displace blame for the housing and homelessness crisis on to others. But this time he has been caught out.

“To access emergency homeless accommodation, you must be legally resident in the State. People applying for international protection or recipients of temporary protection are accommodated through IPAS, not homeless services.

“This has been confirmed by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive. Their statement to the Irish Times flatly contradicts the Tánaiste’s remarks,” the Dublin Mid-West TD said.

“Conflating the issues of homelessness and immigration is not only dishonest - it is dangerous. As we have seen in the past, it puts front-line homeless services workers at risk from far-right elements and has resulted in arson attacks on buildings earmarked for accommodating people experiencing homelessness.”

Labour’s housing spokesman Conor Sheehan also criticised the Tánaiste’s comments.

“He should withdraw it and also know better; to have the Tánaiste make such misleading statements at a time when things are so febrile in relation to immigration is unhelpful and dangerous.”