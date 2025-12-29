Opposition politicians dismiss archbishop’s claim that seizing church assets is ‘opportunism’

Archbishop Eamon Martin said the State should be careful when apportioning responsibility in relation to sexual and physical abuse in institutions run by religious orders. Photograph: Tom Honan

Comments by the Catholic Primate that seizing assets from religious orders to fund redress schemes could be seen as “political opportunism” has been rejected by Opposition politicians.

Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin said the State should be careful when apportioning responsibility in relation to sexual and physical abuse in institutions that were run by religious orders.

Only three of eight religious orders contributed to a redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

Mother and baby homes were variously owned and run by county councils and Catholic and Protestant organisations, including religious orders and evangelical groups.

On foot of the poor uptake from the orders, Minister for Children Norma Foley has sought legal advice to see if it is possible to compel religious orders to make contributions. Government and Opposition politicians have also called for mandatory schemes that would compel orders to make payments.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Martin responded to the prospect of assets being seized by saying: “I would hope that we are not back into penal times where the churches will be unjustly targeted with regard to assets.”

He accepted that religious orders should contribute but said that should be justly apportioned, as the State, State actors and (secular) agencies were also in position of authority and oversight in those institutions.

“We need to be careful about political opportunism,” he said.

“I would be disappointed if the State just simply scapegoated religious orders or the church.”

[ Religious orders under pressure to contribute to redress funding, but potential costs unknownOpens in new window ]

However, politicians from two of the main Opposition parties have disagreed that the orders are being targeted in a disproportionate manner.

“I would reject any such view of political opportunism,” said Sinn Féin’s spokeswoman on children, Claire Kerrane. “As regards ‘justly apportioned’, what responsibility has the Church taken and what have they done to take on that responsibility and the consequences of same?

“Unless I’ve missed something: very little I would say,” she said.

“And I say that as someone who goes to Mass every week. Perhaps, taking responsibility, and not only taking it but acting upon it, might lead to more people going to Mass,” said the Roscommon-Galway TD.

The Social Democrats’ spokesman Aidan Farrelly made similar comments.

“Unfortunately we have seen religious orders drag their heels when it comes to compensation for victims, and what we need to see now is meaningful action, not more obfuscation,” he said.

[ Churches should ‘do the right thing’ on mother-and-baby home redress, Norma Foley saysOpens in new window ]

“If this means that assets within the control of orders are seized in order to do so, then so be it. This isn’t political opportunism. This is the consequence of decades of inaction by religious orders. This should be a last resort measure, but one that should be considered if necessary,” said Mr Farrelly, a TD for Kildare North.

Ms Foley, the Minister for Children, was contacted through her spokesman but has made no comment on the matter.