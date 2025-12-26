Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY OF CHRISTMAS- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt. Dean and Ordinary. 15.15 EVENING PRAYER said in the Lady Chapel. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Monday to Friday For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 28th December - The First Sunday of Christmas. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/