Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST- Preacher: The Reverend S.T. R. Gamble, B.A., M.Th., Ph.D., Prebendary of Maynooth. 15.15 EVENING PRAYER said in the Lady Chapel. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Briggs: The Truro Eucharist, Psalm 84: 1-7, Brahms: How lovely is thy dwelling place, Preacher: Canon Tom Layden. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Leighton: Collegium Magdalanae Oxoniense, Psalm 119: 1-16, Britten: Festival Te Deum in E. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Tues, Weds, Thurs & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness at 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. The Cathedral Choir is on recess until Thursday 6th November.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Christ Church, Bray Sunday 26th October - the Fifth Sunday before Advent. 8.30am Holy Communion; 11am Worship Together with planting of seeds. All welcome.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 26th October - The Fifth Sunday before Advent. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/