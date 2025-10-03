Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin THE SIXTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Rheinberger: Mass in Eb, Psalm 37: 1-9, Lucy Walker: O nata lux, Preacher: Canon Tom O’Brien. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG & INSTALLATION OF CANONS - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Walton: The Chichester Service, Psalm 142, Walton: Jubilate Deo. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness at 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 7th October - Responses: Matthew Martin, Psalm 37, Jackson: Evening Service in G Minor, Rachmaninoff: To thee, O Lord. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 9th October - Responses: Matthew Martin, Psalms 44-46, Stainer: Evening Service in Bb, Oades: Hymn to St Brigid.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SIXTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST- sung by the Lay Vicars Choral, Palestrina: Missa Aeterna Christi munera, Psalm: 137 vv 1-6, Byrd: Ego sum panis vivus, Preacher: The Reverend J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Annual Huguenot Commemoration Installation of the Reverend S.T.R. Gamble - Responses: Harris, Psalm: 29, West in C, Bouyce: O give thanks unto the Lord, Preacher: The Very Reverend W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt. Dean and Ordinary. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday and Thursday. EUCHARIST said in Irish at 11.05 on Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist, the Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 5th October - The Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co DublinThe Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quakers Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/