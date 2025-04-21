Bereft Dublin faithful react to pope’s death ‘as if a relation died’

There was shock and sadness at the death of Pope Francis among those who attended Mass at Dublin’s Pro Cathedral, but also joy his “pain and suffering” were at an end.

Several among the small congregation on Monday said he had been “an important voice” for tolerance and inclusivity, though some expressed concern that he had not been more outspoken on sex abuse within the Catholic Church.

John Shaw, who volunteers with the charity Oxfam, had watched Pope Francis at the Urbe et Orbi address in Vatican City on television yesterday and noted his “extremely weak” condition.

People gathered at Dublin's Pro Cathedral shortly after the announcement of the death of Pope Francis to pay respect to the pontiff. Video: Enda O'Dowd

“He must have [been] subjected to a lot of medication. So, I do feel sad, but life goes on. [That] is the message of the church. Between us now we have got to find a new pope and that’s where it’s at.”

READ MORE

Asked how he thought the pope would be remembered he replied: “I think he focused on the people who needed help, on the poor and the dispossessed, and he certainly brought that to the fore ... he was one of the first popes to at least highlight the poverty that existed all over the planet ... Lord rest his soul.”

Sr Carmel, a nun with the Religious Sisters of Charity, said she felt news of his death “in [her] gut ... like as if a relation dies. I feel sad, but I am delighted because he said the other day, he was facing into a bad time, so maybe the Lord took him away from whatever bad time was coming.

“He was a very warm-hearted man and full of Jesus for the outsider, the poor and the sick and the gay people who sometimes feel [marginalised] ... a very Christ-like person.”

Adrian Armstrong from Co Mayo went to the Pro Cathedral as he missed Mass on Sunday. “Maybe it is more poignant that I came today. I just heard [news of the death] this morning on RTÉ and thought: ‘Well I am definitely going to Mass’,” he said.

“He seemed like he was a good pope ... The world has serious problems now; you need a strong pope.”

Adrian Armstrong visited Dublin's Pro Cathedral to pay his respects to Pope Francis. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Two women, who did not want to give their names, from Co Louth and in Dublin for the day, had been meaning to visit the Pro Cathedral for many years.

“I was looking at the TV last night; I thought he looked very failed,” said one. “He didn’t really say an awful lot about anything that went on about the abuse. I don’t think he did. But I am sure he has done his best.”

Vincent and Nora Burke, from Newry, visiting Dublin for the weekend, described the death as “the end of an era”.

“He was a great man,” said Ms Burke. “He was very kind, very generous. He looked after the poor ... He wants a simple coffin and that’s the kind of man he was: simple.”

Vincent and Nora Burke from Newry were in Dublin for the Easter weekend and went to the Pro Cathedral to reflect on the death of Pope Francis. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Asked what kind of pope he would like in his successor, Mr Burke replied: “Something similar, [someone] who will listen to the people ... I think the majority of people will want someone very similar to him.”

Within the Pro Cathedral, a framed photograph of the pontiff was placed on the altar as Fr Selva Thomas celebrated Mass.

He said that though he felt “sad” at Pope Francis’s death, “on the other hand, I am also filled with that hope that he brought, that he is safely in the hands of God. He has no more pain, no more worries, no more suffering ... Not even death will disturb him now.”