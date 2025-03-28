Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Vaughan Williams: Mass in G Minor, Psalm 32, Tallis: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: Canon Geoff Scargill, Organ Voluntary: Fuga sopra il Magnificat BWV 733. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Rose, Psalm 30, Howells: Collegium Regale, Stainer: God so loved the world, Organ Voluntary: A Meditation, Darke. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 1st April - Responses: Rose, Psalms 1-5, Philip Moore: The Third Service, Mundy: O Lord, the maker of all thing. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 3rd April - Responses: Rose, Psalms 15-17, Ayleward: The Short Service, Batten: Out of the deep.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT MOTHERING SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir- Hadyn: Little Organ Mass, Rutter: For the beauty of the earth, Rachmaninov: Ave Maria, Preacher: The Revd P.K.McDowell, B.A., B.Th. Prebendary of Clonmethan. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral- Responses: Tallis, Tallis: Dorian Mode, Psalm: 149, Sermon in Music: Tallis: The Lamentations of Jerimiah. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday and Tuesday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Sunday 30th March Lent 4 Mothering Sunday Kilnamanagh : United Service 11.00 am Holy Communion

Christ Church Bray Revd Dr Leonard Madden: 8.30am Holy Communion; 11am Sunday Service . Live stream: http://www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray For more details of services visit www.christchurchbray.ie

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), with hymns and Anglican chant, Mothering Sunday. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, Mothering Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 30th March - The Fourth Sunday in Lent Mothering Sunday. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/