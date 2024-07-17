Treatment centre reports sharp rise in people presenting with multiple addictions

The Rutland Centre said founding a dedicated resource for cocaine addiction was a 'key objective'.

There has been a sharp rise in people presenting to the Rutland Centre with multiple addictions, according to the treatment service’s latest annual report.

It says 62 per cent of people presented with multiple addictions last year, up from 48 per cent in 2022.

The report said 20 per cent of people were struggling with three or more substances or behaviours.

“This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for more comprehensive and multifaceted treatment approaches,” it said.

The Rutland Centre, based in Knocklyon, south Dublin, recorded 5,213 bed nights in 2023, the highest on record for the centre.

Alcohol remained the predominant addiction at the centre, with around 65 per cent of inpatients clients seeking help for alcoholism.

The centre saw just over 16 per cent of its service users seeking help for cocaine addiction, mirroring national trends of increased cocaine use as reported by the Health Research Board.

Among service users with multiple addictions, 46 per cent identified cocaine as their second drug of choice. The Rutland Centre said being able to provide a dedicated resource for cocaine addiction was a “key objective”.

A fifth of the centre’s outpatient admissions were for gambling addiction.

Maebh Mullany, chief executive of the Rutland Centre, said it continued to see a rise in the complexity of cases last year, with many patients presenting with multiple addictions.

“We look forward to further expanding our service offerings, with plans to introduce a detox facility and expand outpatient programmes,” she said. “Our unique medallion ceremonies, honouring those who have achieved recovery milestones and commitment to sobriety, were reinstated post-pandemic and really showcase the profound impact of our comprehensive support programmes.”