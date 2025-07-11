Calls for victims of sexual exploitation to be given better accommodation

Victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation should have specialist shelters provided for them, a charity has said.

Ruhama, the Dublin-based non-governmental organisation that deals with women affected by prostitution especially those who have been trafficked, has said the State must provide better facilities.

It said there were “serious shortcomings” in support and that Ireland was in breach of its obligations under European Union directives in the area.

In its annual report it listed 307 individuals, mostly women, who accessed its services. Of those, 108 sought trauma and counselling services last year.

The charity also recommended a study be done on Rosa’s Place, a pilot scheme in Cork city run by DePaul Ireland which provides accommodation for eight female victims of sexual exploitation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend the launch of new research highlighting significant deficiencies in accommodation on Friday and also officially open Ruhama’s Cork-Kerry services.

Its report recommends women be given step-down accommodation to support their transition from specialist shelter to own-door living.

It also recommends that approved housing body (AHB) accommodation in the community be provided for victims and their children for up to three years.

“All accommodation should be victim-centred using a trauma-informed approach,” it said.

It also notes that a “high level of regular and specialised training must be mandatory for all staff and personnel involved in managing or delivering accommodation services”.

“The model should include clear mechanisms for monitoring, inspection and oversight that cover all aspects of individual risk, general operation and infrastructure, whether the accommodation is operated by the State, AHBs or local authorities.”

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission found there were 53 victims of human trafficking, including five children, identified in Ireland in 2023, the last year for which there are official figures.

The commission’s Trafficking in Human Beings in Ireland 2023 report also found more than 500 people had been identified as victims of human trafficking in Ireland over the last decade.