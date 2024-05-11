Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SEVENTH SUNDAY OF EASTER. 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS, sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Radcliffe, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 63 vv 1-5, Dyson: let all the words in every corner sing. Preacher: The Revd M.T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Leighton, Murrill in E, Psalm: 67, Finzi: God is gone up, Preacher: The Revd Fr S. Nolan, O.Carm. Prior-elect, Irish Order of Carmelites. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 – Monday - Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday- Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org