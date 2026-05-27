Herbert Street Georgian and mews guiding at €1.5m

Agent Avison Young is guiding a price of €1.5 million for number 18 Herbert Street in Dublin’s south city centre.

Located within the city’s Georgian core, the subject property comprises a mid-terrace, four-storey over-basement redbrick building with an interconnected two-storey mews to the rear, fronting on to Herbert Lane.

The property is positioned between Lower Baggot Street and Upper Mount Street, a prime and well-established business district favoured traditionally by professional services firms. The area has recently become increasingly popular as a residential location.

Number 18 extends to a gross internal area of approximately 536sq m (5,770sq ft), and comprises net office space of 320.7sq m (3,452sq ft). The building features a modernised, self-contained two-bedroom apartment at third-floor level (840sq ft). The property retains many of its original Georgian features.

The interconnected two-storey mews offers the prospective purchaser additional flexibility and potential, including conversion to a stand-alone residential unit (subject to planning permission).

The property is primarily vacant, with the basement and first-floor return occupied under a short-term licence agreement which expires in July.

The building’s potential uses (subject to planning permission) include offices (owner-occupier or multi-let), residential, medical/healthcare/embassy or educational.