Dublin 11 light industrial unit guiding at €895,000

Agent Harvey is quoting a price of €895,000 (exclusive) for a light industrial warehouse at Rosemount Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 11. Unit 6C, which extends to 505sq m (5,436sq ft), is being sold with the benefit of vacant possession.

The subject property is of steel-frame construction and is finished with internal perimeter block walls to part height and profile cladding to full height. The twin-skin metal deck roof features 10 per cent translucent roof lights in the industrial areas, with a clear internal height of 7m. Loading access is provided to the rear of the building via one level-access door.

There is a large loading yard with a depth of 27m (88.6ft) to the rear of the property, with five designated car-parking spaces provided to the front.

The property has two-storey office and staff facilities at with carpet floor coverings, a mix of suspended and solid ceilings, light fittings, power and data points and electric heating.

Hugh Herity of Harvey says: “This is a high-quality industrial unit in an established and highly accessible commercial location. It’s unusual for a unit of this size to have such an extensive yard and car-parking provision. This makes it a compelling proposition for investors and owner-occupiers alike.”