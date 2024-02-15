Drogheda hotel set to house asylum seekers should have dual use function, Louth TDs argue

Louth TDs are seeking changes to a plan to accommodate 500 asylum seekers at a hotel in Drogheda.

Three TDs whose base is in the town met Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman on Tuesday night following local backlash against the plan, which critics say would take the town’s only full service central hotel out of commission.

Labour TD Ged Nash told The Irish Times that he has made two proposals during the meeting – firstly that the hotel be given a “dual use” function – that it would accommodate International Protection applicants but that it would also retain its current use as an operating hotel.

If there was a resulting shortfall in the capacity to accommodate the 500 IP applicants intended for the site, he asked that the Minister and the Department work with local representatives to identify other buildings, including vacant buildings, in the area that could accommodate the asylum seekers who couldn’t be housed in the hotel.

READ MORE

Mr Nash said that his view was that there was a “moral, ethical and legal obligation” to accept more International Protection applicants and that local representatives had to accept that. He said his concerns were “only and ever exclusively about the hotel and the availability of beds for servicing the burgeoning tourism needs” of the area.

He said the current plan would in effect lead to the hotel being “decommissioned”. Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairi O’Murchu said that the plan had been presented as a “fait accompli” and criticised wider Government policy on immigration, which he said was “chaotic”.

“I think every politician that represents the area is angry in how this is being dealt with. It’s as if there has been no learning in relation to consultation – the only consultation seems to be in relation to the owners (of the hotel).”

Notification was given on Wednesday to local representatives of the plan to move the asylum seekers to the hotel from March 5th onwards. In other recent cases which caused a backlash, such as in Roscrea in Co Tipperary, less notice was given of the intention to move IP applicants in.

According to a document given to local TDs, 500 beds across 113 rooms in the hotel will be made available for families of international protection applicants. The property will be operated by a company called Fairkeep Ltd with staff on site, including a manager and security staff. The management company “has extensive experience in the provision of accommodation centres of [Ukrainians]”, according to the document.

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick said that it was “very disappointing” that there wasn’t more notice and that Mr O’Gorman was “wrong” not to have communicated earlier with people in Drogheda. He said people in the town would “welcome people in” but that the plan had been presented as “signed sealed delivered”.

Meanwhile, gardaí have said they are not planning any security operation around the hotel, despite concerns it may be targeted by far right and anti-immigration activists.

Gardaí believe its location in the centre of the town means it is unlikely to come under attack by arsonists.

The building is part of Scotchhall shopping centre and the area is well covered by CCTV. From a security point of view, this distinguishes it from many of the proposed asylum seeker accommodation centres which have been subject to arson attacks in recent years, gardaí say.

Since 2018 there have been 23 arson attacks of locations rumoured, often falsely, to be earmarked for refugees and asylum seekers.

Gardaí confirmed it has been made aware of plans to convert the Drogheda hotel in to temporary asylum seeker accommodation but said there will be no dedicated security operation.

“There are 190 IPAS centres around the country. We can’t guard all of them,” said a source.

Meanwhile, anti-immigration activists have been attempting to gather support for protests outside the hotel on Saturday and Sunday. There have also been threats against the hotel and its proposed residents on far-right social media channels.

“It’s going to burn – patriots are on it,” one wrote. “Shame if the petrol fairies visited it,” wrote another man associated with the National Party.

Another person promised “bullets” for the residents.