Homeless figures rise again with almost 13,000 in emergency accommodation

The number of people recorded as homeless in the Republic has increased again to a record 12,847 last month, latest figures show.

The number living in emergency accommodation, such as homeless hostels, family hubs, hotel rooms or bed and breakfasts, increased by 247 people in July, up from 12,600 recorded in June.

The Department of Housing figures, published on Friday, show homelessness increasing across all cohorts; children, families and single adults.

The monthly figures show 3,829 children were homeless last month, an increase of 64. The numbers of homeless children is approaching a previous record high point, when 3,873 were living in emergency accommodation in September 2019.

The figures show 1,839 families were homeless during the week of 24th-30th July, when the count of those in emergency accommodation took place. Nearly six out of ten families in homeless accommodation were single parent families.

There were 9,018 adults recorded as homeless at the end of July, up from 8,835 the previous month.

Some 17 per cent of adults who were homeless were between the age of 18 and 24, while 181 people in homeless accommodation were aged 65 or older.

The data shows 22 per cent of those in emergency accommodation were originally from Europe and the UK, while 19 per cent were people originally from outside of the European Economic Area.

The Government has been under increasing pressure over the numbers in homelessness, which have continued to rise month on month for much of this year.

Housing charities and Opposition politicians have repeatedly criticised a decision to end a ban on no-fault evictions at the start of April, which they say has led to more people being evicted from the rental market into homelessness.

Pat Dennigan, chief executive of homeless charity Focus Ireland, said the number of children living in homeless accommodation was at an “unacceptable” level.

“The only long-term solution to ending homelessness in Ireland is a rapid build programme of new social and affordable housing, with allocations of social homes used to drive down homelessness,” he said.

Cian O’Callaghan TD, Social Democrats housing spokesman, reiterated calls for the Government to reinstate the eviction ban, which he said had been working.

“Without this basic level of protection, renters are once again exposed to the ever-present danger of eviction. We simply cannot accept the appalling numbers of people becoming homeless,” he said.