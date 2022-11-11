Hundreds of childcare providers close in protest over funding

Hundreds of early childcare providers are to remain closed on Friday and on a second date later this month. File photograph: Alan Betson

Hundreds of early childcare providers are to remain closed on Friday and on a second date later this month in protest of “funding and policy decisions” by the Department of Children.

The Federation for Early Childhood Providers has organised a number of protests in recent weeks over the new funding system which was introduced two months ago.

The federation said providers have experienced a large increase in costs over the years, and the money pre-school providers get from the State for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) services per child has not kept pace with those rises.

The most recent protest took place on August 19th, with another protest occurring on Friday, and a scheduled protest to take place on November 25th.

The closures are voluntary, and spread around the country, with the federation saying around 500 providers are taking part in the action.

“We understand a natural reluctance to close, and the impacts this will have on you, your staff, finances, and the children and families you support,” the body said to providers.

“However, it is the federation’s view that the Department’s continued policy of ignoring calls for help from the sector, and their insistence that sustainability issues do not exist, must come to an end. We are saddened to be in a position of considering such a disruptive action, but we have been left with few options.”

Speaking about the action, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has appealed to representatives of the childcare sector to not go ahead with the further protest later this month.

Mr O’Gorman described the closure of hundreds of childcare services as “unwarranted” as there had been “extensive engagement” with the sector.

The closures were “disappointing”, he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland as the Government had prioritised the childcare sector, with an increase of €13 million in funding to ECCE services this year - up to €27 million from €14 million last year - with further investment announced in Budget 2023.

Elaine Dunne, chairwoman of the Federation of Early Childcare Providers, told the same programme that over 80 providers have had to shut their doors this year, and more will have to close if there is no change to the amount of Government funding.

She said 62 providers had closed in 2021, 77 in 2020 and 77 in 2019.

The sector had always been underfunded and they “cannot sit back now and allow these lovely services to be closed down permanently”, she said.

Ms Dunne acknowledged that there had been “many meetings” with the department and that she had provided “hundreds of emails” and “thousands of letters”, but she was concerned that the Minister was “not listening”.

“We are looking for €76 per child in ECCE services. And then the core funding on top of that would bring these services up to €85.75 and would quite possibly make them viable until next year. It would keep these services open,” she added.

Mr O’Gorman said he did not accept the rationale for the protests. Budget 2023 had included €1 billion for childcare which was supposed to reduce fees for parents and offer an increase in pay for staff.

There was €259 million in core funding, which came as a recognition of the “significant under investment” in childcare in Ireland in the past. Core funding was the best way to support services, he said.