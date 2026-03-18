Government was advised that rent reforms carried ‘significant’ risk of evictions

The biggest shake-up of rent regulations in a decade came into force at the start of this month. Illustration: Paul Scott

The Government was aware there was a “significant” risk that its new rent legislation could lead to evictions, as landlords could kick tenants out for “economic” reasons in order to hike up rents to market rates.

The Department of Housing’s own analysis of the regulatory risks of its sweeping reforms of rent regulations also concedes that the plan, which came into effect on March 1st, would cause average rents to “increase in the short term”, in the hope they would drive investment and keep landlords in the market.

The biggest shake-up of rent regulations in a decade came into force at the start of this month, meaning that landlords are for the first time free to reset rents to market rates in between tenancies. The new rules, which overhauled what had been existing rent pressure zone (RPZ) legislation, mean that rents can increase by 2 per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. And tenants can also now enjoy greater security of tenure, with new six-year tenancies of “minimum duration”.

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Before the new rules came into effect, the Department of Housing carried out a regulatory impact analysis, which is a mandatory assessment that departments have to do to figure out what the cost, benefit or risk of new legislation might be.

The four options considered by the Government were to allow the existing RPZ system to continue with no change, to modify the RPZ system, to lift all rent regulations and allow the market to determine rents, or to introduce a new system of rent controls.

Allowing things to continue as they were was predicted to lead to a static rental market. Lifting rent controls completely was ruled out as it would lead to “significant increases in rents for many tenants”, including putting some at risk of homelessness. It would also increase pressure on the Government to increase spend on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP). A new system of rent control, where “reference rents” would set rent increases based on similar rates for properties in a specific area, was ruled out on the grounds that the proposal would require granular data and would be too complicated.

The option eventually chosen by the Government, which came into effect on March 1st this year, was to modify the RPZ system by allowing new tenancies to be reset at market rates between tenancies.

“However, the risk of economic evictions motivated by landlords who wish to increase to market rents is a significant concern. If any changes are introduced which provide a mechanism for landlords who are below market rents to bring their rents back to market over time, these will need to be carefully managed to avoid very high increases in rents for tenants,” the impact analysis report said.

“The Housing Agency noted that if the Government decided to take this option, mitigation measures would be needed to be implemented to ensure that the security of tenants remains protected.” According to a report by the Housing Agency, these mitigation measures included “strong tenancy security provisions”. The eventual rent reforms include a clarification that market rents cannot be reset following a “no fault eviction”.

The risk assessment also said “while standardised average rents would increase in the short term, the measure should act as a stimulus to investment and improve the retention of smaller landlords in the market, which is particularly important outside of Dublin, where institutional landlords are not present”.

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In just over two weeks since the new rules came into effect, there have been reports of two high-profile cases of large landlords considering evicting families en masse from their properties.

It was reported last week that 20 families who had been living in an apartment block in Limerick city were now facing eviction, after receiving notices of termination from their landlord one week before the new rules came into effect. The tenants, many of whom had been renting the apartments for 15 years, were told their landlord intends to sell the property. The Department of Housing has dismissed claims that the evictions were linked to its new rent rules, and said “tenancies that were in place before March 1st were not affected by the new rental rules.”

It also emerged earlier this month that people living in 36 homes in Co Wexford had also been served eviction notices by a landlord two days before the regulations came into effect, but these were withdrawn following some public concern. A video from a doorbell had shown a landlord telling one of the tenants that they were being evicted because of the new rental rules.

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