Number of people in Dublin emergency accommodation falls for first time since Covid

In the capital, there were 8,264 homeless adults (a drop of 85) and 4,106 children (a drop of 20) last month. Photograph: Alan Betson

The number of people in emergency accommodation has fallen for the first time since Covid, other than annual seasonal decreases seen every December.

The reduction of more than 100 people in the past month has happened solely in the Dublin area.

Numbers still remain 11 per cent higher than a year ago.

The latest data from the Department of Housing show that during the week of May 26th to 31st there were 17,447 people in homelessness accommodation, down 101 since April.

May’s figures include 11,864 adults – a fall of 80 since April and 5,583 children, a fall of 21.

In Dublin, where the homeless crisis is at its most acute, overall numbers are down by 105, to 12,370

In the capital, there were 8,264 homeless adults (a drop of 85) and 4,106 children (a drop of 20) last month.

Looking at single adults without children, these numbers have fallen by 15 from 7,361 in April to 7,346 nationally.

The reduction is more dramatic in Dublin, falling by 39, from 5,005 to 4,966 last month.

Compared to a year ago, however, the picture remains bleak, with destitution among children up 15 per cent, and overall homelessness up 11 per cent from a total of 15,747 in May 2025, including 10,903 adults and 4,844 children.

The number of single adults is up 4 per cent, from 7,064 in May 2025 to 7,361 last month.

The figures do not include those in emergency hostels not funded by their local authority, living in overcrowded housing, domestic violence refuges, so-called sofa-surfing, sleeping rough, or people who have a legal right to live in Ireland but are stuck in international protection accommodation as they cannot access housing.