24% rise in Dublin housing units built or under construction

In the Dublin City Council area, planning permission was in place for 27,288 new homes – 26,813, or 98.3%, of which are apartments. Photograph: The Irish Times

The number of proposed residential units with planning permission constructed or being built in the Dublin area increased by nearly 25 per cent over the last year, new figures to be published on Monday will show.

The report on the pipeline of housing activity in Dublin will maintain that at the end of the third quarter last year, there were 35,864 houses and apartments with planning permission which were built or where construction activity was under way.

There were nearly 44,500 units – apartments and houses – with planning permission on which there was no activity taking place.

However, the report notes that the number of units with planning permission that were “active” increased by more than 24 per cent year-on-year.

The number of inactive units with planning permission was down nearly 10 per cent.

The housing supply pipeline monitor, which covers the four local authority areas in Dublin, will indicate that in the third quarter of 2025, there was planning permission in place for 80,580 residential units.

[ Has Fingal County Council found a solution to our housing crisis?Opens in new window ]

The report will also note that of these, “35,864 units [44.5 per cent of permissions] have been activated, comprising 10,908 units built to date and 24,956 under construction on 229 active sites”.

The report will maintain that 10 of these sites were “newly activated during this quarter with 334 units newly under construction”.

“There were 44,432 uncommenced units [55.1 per cent of permissions], of which 38,672 were apartments.”

The report will also note that 36,340 of these uncommenced units were located on 274 inactive sites.

It will state that at 35,864, the number of units with permission on which activity had commenced was up over 24 per cent year-on-year, while the number of units with inactive permissions at 44,432 was down by 9.7 per cent year-on-year.

The report will also note that there were more than 16,000 housing units on 57 sites permitted as part of large residential developments (LRD).

“Of these 16,232 LRD units permitted, there were 12,434 uncommenced [up 55.3 per cent year on year] and 3,768 active permissions [up 43.5 per cent year-on-year], comprising 1,262 units built and 2,506 under construction.

The report will state there were 28,412 units permitted on 81 sites as part of strategic residential developments (SHD) and 2,173 units pending decisions under the SHD process.

“There are 10 ongoing judicial reviews relating to 3,022 units, down 48.6 per cent year on year. Of these, five large residential development sites and five SHD sites were subject to judicial review. These judicial reviews affect 3.8 per cent of permitted units or 6.8 per cent of uncommenced units.”

[ Top finance official raises risks to public finances from surge in housing body dealsOpens in new window ]

The report will note that at the end of the third quarter last year planning permission was in place in the Dublin City Council area for 27,288 new homes (26,813 or 98.3 per cent of which are apartments), with a further 3,626 proposed units pending decisions on planning applications.

There was planning permission in place in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for 17,736 new homes (15,609 or 88 per cent of which are apartments), with a further 2,932 proposed units pending decisions on planning applications.

In Fingal, planning permission was in place for 21,022 homes (13,539 or 64.4 per cent of which are apartments), with a further 3,405 proposed units pending decisions on planning applications.

In the South Dublin County Council area planning permission was in place for 14,534 new homes (9,887 or 68 per cent of which are apartments), with a further 2,720 proposed units pending decisions on planning applications.