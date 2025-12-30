Number of renters seeking advice on eviction notices spiked in September, charity says

Some 594 queries relating to Notices of Termination were received by Threshold in September

The number of renters seeking advice from homeless charity Threshold on eviction notices spiked in September this year, new data shows.

The September spike came months after an announcement on new rental controls.

Some 594 queries relating to Notices of Termination (NoT) were received by Threshold in September.

This is the highest number seen since May 2023 when the winter eviction ban ended, and some 611 NoT queries were logged.

The monthly average of NoT queries rose from 455 in 2024 to 480 in 2025.

The increase seen in September came just months after Minister for Housing James Browne announced new rental controls aimed at boosting private investment in housing construction and strengthening tenant protections.

Any new tenancies starting from March 2026 onwards will have a minimum duration of six years, in which time landlords will only be able to evict a tenant if a close family member needs the property or if they are in financial difficulty.

For bigger landlords, those with four properties or more, the tenancy may only be ended if the tenant is not meeting their obligations or if it no longer suits the tenant’s needs.

Recently released data from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) suggests these changes could be leading to more smaller landlords exiting the market, with eviction notices rising by over one third since last year.

However, that data also showed that the number of registered tenancies grew by 1.9 per cent annually, showing a net increase in tenancies despite the rise in eviction notices.

“The proposed changes are significant, and it would not be surprising to see some landlords chose to exit the market, particularly those who are already considering retirement,” a spokeswoman for Threshold said.

However, she also said: “it is worth noting that the new rules will only apply to tenancies created on or after the 1st of March, 2026. A landlord who may not be interested in having a tenancy under the new rules does not have to end a tenancy now to avoid them.

“Taking a macro view, this is a small number of landlords, the overwhelming majority are remaining in place,” Threshold said.