DCC shareholders narrowly approve sale to US private equity firms

DCC Energy, led by chief executive Donal Murphy, secured approval from shareholders for a sale of the group to KKR and Energy Capital Partners. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

DCC Energy investors have narrowly approved the group’s planned sale to two US private equity firms, in a deal worth up to £5.73 billion (€6.69 billion), in spite of opposition from some major shareholders including the company’s founder.

The Dublin-based, but London-listed, group said 78.1 per cent of shareholders that participated in a vote at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday backed the deal. The deal, structured as a so-called scheme of arrangement overseen by the High Court, required at least 75 per cent approval.

Chief executive Donal Murphy told The Irish Times he was not surprised by tight vote, as a number of large long-term investors had sold down their stakes to merger arbitrage funds in recent months.

These funds typically hold their positions by way of financial derivatives that do not carry voting rights. While the prime brokers on the other side of the derivatives trades usually buy the underlying shares to hedge their position, they do not tend to vote at EGMs.

Some 66 per cent of shareholders took part in the vote.

“When you look at it on that basis, I think we’ve had a really strong turnout, and we’re very happy with the result,” Murphy said.

DCC revealed in late April that it had received a €58-a-share offer from KKR and Energy Capital partners following years of underperformance by the stock relative to target prices set by analysts.

While the initial proposal was rejected outright, DCC finally agreed in late July – after back-and-forth in the intervening months – to sell itself to the consortium for a £65.25-a-share upfront payment and the prospect of £1.25 extra per share if the Irish company’s tech division achieves at least $800 million (€688.6 million) in a sale.

The unit, known as Nexora, has been on the market for months.

The takeover deal values the upfront cash offer at a 21.3 per cent premium to DCC’s closing share price in London – where it is listed – on April 28th, before it emerged that KKR and Energy Capital were circling the group.

DCC’s main investor Fidelity International (FIL), which owns 7.6 per cent, and its founder and 3.2 per cent stakeholder, Jim Flavin, have publicly argued that the bid should be rejected. While shareholders Aviva, Nine One and Marathon Asset Management come out in July against the proposed takeover, arguing it amounted to selling DCC on the cheap, they have each since sold down their stakes at prices below the offer value.

Shareholder Stephen Carroll, the only investor to speak at the EGM in Dublin, accused the board of “capitulating” and selling out to “bargain hunters” – especially when the company had set a strong growth strategy out to 2030.

Chairman Mark Breuer responded that while the group remains committed to its 2030 goals, there are risks attached to them “in an uncertain world”. “We didn’t ask KKR to come. This was unsolicited. We negotiated very hard with them,” he said. The consortium made seven proposals over a three-month period.

DCC, whose businesses once spanned Robert Roberts tea and coffee to waste management, decided in late 2024 to abandon the remaining elements of its conglomerate roots to focus on energy. It subsequently sold its healthcare division and part of its tech business, with the remainder of that division currently on the market.

Murphy signalled he would like to remain on board to see out DCC’s goal to double the operating profit of the remaining energy division to £830 million between 2022 and 2030.