Jude Gallagher and Dean Clancy advance as Irish fighters keep up good start in Bulgaria

Ireland's Dean Clancy came back from losing the first round of his bout against German opponent Mohamed Siala to win his welterweight bout at the European Boxing Elite Championships in Bulgaria. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Paris Olympians Jude Gallagher and Dean Clancy put their experience to good use to make it three wins out of three for Team Ireland in the European Boxing Elite Championships in Bulgaria on Friday.

Gallagher coasted to victory in Friday’s morning session, beating Slovak rival Maksym Bocarov by unanimous decision to reach the last 16 in the 60kg division, while Clancy found the going much tougher but edged a really entertaining bout that kicked off the afternoon session at Sofia’s Asics Arena.

The Sligo welterweight found himself 3-2 behind on the judges’ cards after a close first round. Although the more positive boxer, Clancy wasn’t quite as accurate as his German opponent, Mohamed Siala, but he improved in the second round to leave everything riding on the final three minutes. Clancy stepped up to earn a 3-2 victory as both boxers went for it.

The 23-year-old returns to action on Sunday against France’s Hugo Grau – they last met competitively in February, and they also sparred during Boxing Ireland’s Commonwealth Games camp in Belfast in July.

“I was down after the first round but didn’t panic, it’s not the first time it’s happened to me,” said Clancy. “I came out in the second and third and found my range, but it was hard-fought in the last one. Every time he landed a good one, I had to land two or three back.

“He’s a tough kid. I felt I landed the harder shots but really wanted to show I had more in the tank, so I really went for it in the last 30 seconds. There’s no better way to learn than on the job. Hopefully I’ll finish on top of the podium.”

Jude Gallagher was impressive in his win over Slovakia's Maksym Bocarov. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Earlier, Gallagher lived up to his Tyrone Tornado nickname by blowing away the inexperienced Bocarov. He is also back in the ring against a Frenchman, the 2022 European medallist Lounes Hamraoi, on Monday.

“I’m feeling good, delighted to get the first one out of the way,” Gallagher said. “I felt a bit rusty in there in the second and third rounds, but to get off to a winning start is great, and I will only get better from here.

“I’ve had loads of tournaments this year, the only one I missed was the World Cup in China. It’s good coming off one tournament and straight into a camp for another one because you’ll only get better, sharper, with only fine-tuning to do, rather than have a break and then start fresh.”

It will be a busy Saturday for Team Ireland. Daina Moorehouse is first up in an afternoon clash with Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Chukanova in the last 16 of the 51kg division.

Also making their competition debuts, with quarter-final places on the line, will be Shannon Sweeney and former world champion Lisa O’Rourke. Both are scheduled to box during the evening session.

Sweeney takes on Chiara Mosetti of Italy in the 48kg section, while O’Rourke (80kg) meets Greek opponent Vasiliki Stavridou.

After opening Ireland’s account on Thursday, Jon McConnell is also in last-16 action. The Belfast light-middleweight meets Poland’s Damian Durkacz in the evening session.