State’s newest Irish language school eyes ex-Christian Brothers monastery next door

The former monastery on Synge Street in Dublin 8 was on the market for €3.75m. It went sale agreed in recent weeks

The State’s newest Irish-language secondary school appealed to the Department of Education to buy a former Christian Brothers monastery next door to its current building, saying its accommodation was too small for planned numbers or to cater for disabled children.

Correspondence released under Freedom of Information legislation shows management at Gaelcholáiste Synge in Dublin 8, which opened this month, told department officials it “requires” the additional building to meet its obligations.

The former monastery, for sale through agents Bannon for €3.75 million, went sale agreed in recent weeks. The agent would not comment on who bought it or the price achieved.

Gaelcholáiste Synge enrolled its first cohort of students into a building on the same campus as CBS Synge Street.

As the latter winds down and the Gaelcholáiste grows, by 2032 the school will be “lán Gaeilge”, said the Edmund Rice Schools Trust, which runs both schools. The organisation is the lay body which acts as trustee of former Christian Brothers schools. It anticipates Gaelcholáiste Synge will have a final student body of about 400.

Campaigners, including TDs, have called on the department to buy the former monastery to show it was “serious” about nurturing Irish-medium education.

They said the building was needed to ensure the new school, which has six feeder bunscoileanna in its catchment area, could thrive.

To date, the trust has not commented on the campaign.

However, the newly released correspondence shows the school lobbying for the building to be purchased.

[ Christian Brothers seeking €3.75m for Synge Street monasteryOpens in new window ]

Deputy-principal Medb Ní Fhearghail, in an email to senior department officials in February, said: “At the moment, our school is not wheelchair accessible. The monastery would have ground floor access and we could facilitate students in wheelchairs.”

As it emerged the monastery building would be put on the market, she said: “We do not have an AEN [additional educational needs] unit at the minute. In order for us to open an AEN unit, we will require more space. The monastery also has a garden, which would be very good for students with AEN.”

She noted the school “does not have practical rooms at present. We do not have the space in our current building to lose more classrooms and will, therefore, require the monastery to be able to offer a broad curriculum to our students”.

The “current building” has just 13 classrooms, she said.

“As the Dept of Ed would like Gaelcholáistí to have approx 400 students, we will need more classrooms than we have at present.”

An internal email, from the department’s school property management unit to its residential institutions redress unit, said: “It may be useful to know from a redress point of view. It relates to Synge St CBS in Dublin, which is beside the monastery. The Christian Brothers are intending to sell it in March.”

Bannon, before the 1863 Gothic Revival-style building went sale agreed, said the proceeds would contribute towards the congregation’s “charitable and legal obligations”.

Designed by architect John Bourke, it was originally a monastery and school. From 2022 until earlier this year, it was used as an International Protection Accommodation Services centre.

The building extends to 2,188sq m (23,551sq ft) and includes a former education centre, 22 bedrooms and several large multifunctional rooms.

The department and trust have been contacted for comment.