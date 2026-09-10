Graduate programme: ‘It’s very eye-opening, not what I expected at all, in a good way’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

I’m 22 years old. My parents are originally from Kerala in India, but I was raised in Kilcock in Kildare, just outside of Maynooth, and I did all my schooling in Kilcock. Growing up, I was very interested in science. If you asked me, I would’ve said I wanted to be a scientist. My dad really influenced me as well, we have a shared passion for it.

I went on to do biotechnology in Maynooth University, which was an amazing course.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

There was a Stem fair in Maynooth University that they held either at the end of my third year or just when I was starting fourth year and Pfizer had a stand there.

Why did you decide to apply?

Halfway through my fifth year [of secondary school] Covid happened, and it was such a formative time for me. I had already chosen chemistry and biology and I was just going along with that. It was really when I was becoming aware of the science world around me. Obviously, with the Covid vaccine that came out, Pfizer was really highlighted to me. It was probably one of the first pharmaceutical companies I’d heard of at that point.

Whenever I went to a Stem fair, when there was a stand for Pfizer I’d always go to them because they were familiar to me. The people were always very welcoming as well, answering any questions you wanted. So it was a no-brainer.

How has your experience of the graduate programme been so far?

It’s very eye-opening, completely not what I expected at all, in a good way.

I was put straight into EHS (Environmental Health and Safety), which was completely out of my realm of knowledge, it’s more engineering adjacent.

Doing EHS specifically helped me realise I wanted to do biopharmaceutical engineering in UCD, which I’ll be starting in a couple of weeks. It wouldn’t have been an option that I would have considered at all if I hadn’t started in EHS, so things aligned well. I learned so much that I would have never learned in my degree, or if I just worked in a lab.

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Then I rotated into tech services, which is what I’m at right now. Specifically, the new products introduction team, which is kind of different from the commercial tech services team, and I’ve been able to take part in new projects that are coming in and learn about pharmaceutical products from a different perspective than I would have in the lab.

There’s an open-door policy, so regardless which tier of authority, you can go in and ask any question. Everybody’s really nice.

What are your career plans now?

[The master’s in biopharmaceutical engineering] is a part-time master’s, so it’s two years. The first year of the master’s I’ll be doing alongside the grad programme and after the first year I’m hoping that I’ll be able to get a permanent position in Newbridge, and then work alongside my master’s. I want to tap into the research and development aspect of the business as part of my master’s. I have a very vested interest in women’s health.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Be open. The majority of the people who are applying have their degree. On paper, you are kind of all the same, highly-intelligent, well-educated people. So the thing that sets you apart from everyone is how you present yourself. When you’re coming in, just be open to learning. Be open to meeting people and open to experiences, show that you will work well as part of a team.