Appeal, wait, go abroad, repeat: what can you do if you don’t get your first CAO choice?

You can get more than 500 points and still miss out on your number one college choice. You can get 300 points, sail into your chosen course and go on to have a successful and lucrative career.

Either way, many people will tell you the same thing: your results don’t define you.

Yes, it’s a cliche, and it might even feel hypocritical coming from the mouths of people who, only months ago, were telling you that the Leaving Certificate is very important.

But it is true, more so now than ever, and anyone still asking you this time next year about how many points you got is kind of … a loser.

The reality is the class of 2026 have more options than ever before, so not getting your ideal option in CAO round one is a hurdle, not a setback. Today, students can enter their level-eight course through a level-six or level-seven, or via the PLC route. They can go abroad to study, or they can enter their chosen profession through a postgraduate course.

Trish Harrington is a guidance counsellor at St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar School in Dublin. She says there has been uncertainty around results and points since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. “Grades and patterns from previous years changed,” she says. “Grade inflation has put pressure on students.

“At the same time, the cost of living and difficulties in securing accommodation have meant more students staying in their own county or region. Some students may be offered their preferred college course in later CAO rounds. Others find that their plans change – so they may have had their heart set on a particular college, but find that they can do the same course elsewhere.

“An exam is a test at a point in time, not a reflection of the student’s skill or quality. There are so many opportunities to progress in your chosen path. In the real world of work, nobody will be talking about Leaving Cert points.”

Bear in mind it is still early days, and points can fluctuate by one or two, or by 50 or 60; at this stage, you don’t really know if you will get your chosen course or not.

So, just what options are on the table?

1) Appeal

For better or worse, some results can feel more surprising than others. If you felt you came out of an exam with a higher grade in the bag, only for your result to say differently, there’s little to lose by appealing.

This process involves viewing your exam script – ideally with your teacher – to see where you may not have scored as well as hoped.

Students tend to appeal if an upgrade could secure those vital extra points for their preferred college course. But it can also be worth appealing if you have enough points but are simply disappointed with your grade in a particular subject – otherwise, that uncertainty can haunt you.

In 2025, 10,000 Leaving Cert students (about 16 per cent) appealed their grade in one or more subjects.

Bear in mind that, in theory, there is a chance – albeit a very small one – that a student could be downgraded. But it rarely happens: five students were downgraded in 2018, one in 2023 and none in 2025.

Apply to view scripts and request a recheck at Examinations.ie

2) Further education and training

In recent years, growing numbers of students are choosing further education and training (FET) as a first option, not just a fallback.

PLCs: Under the umbrella of Solas, the further education and training agency, Post-Leaving Cert courses are offered in locations around Ireland, which cuts out the need for long commutes or moving out of home. These courses offer vocational skills to train school-leavers directly for the workplace, but they can also be a gateway to a college course, with a growing number of college places reserved for PLC students.

Students on pre-university nursing, arts, science, engineering, law or other courses also get a taste of what they might like to study in college before having to choose whether to make a bigger commitment. On these courses, they learn research, communication and study skills that will give them a head start on the rest of their college peers.

Apprenticeships: Once associated solely with trades such as motor mechanics, bricklaying, carpentry and plumbing, modern apprenticeships – also under the remit of Solas – have expanded to include courses such as auctioneering, cybersecurity, sales and recruitment. In many ways, they are the best of both worlds, with students earning their qualification or degree through a mix of traditional classes and workplace learning – all while being paid to study as those in college courses struggle to shoulder the costs.

Traineeships: Short, targeted programmes equipping learners for jobs in high-demand roles. Usually associated with workers who want a change of direction, but they could also be a great option for any school-leaver keen to enter the workplace, or for any student taking a year between school and college.

For more information on FET, see FetchCourses.ie.

3) Take your offer – and wait

If you turn down either one of your level-six and level-seven (certificate/ordinary degree) or level-eight (honours degree) courses, that is final – you won’t receive an offer of a preferred course, even if you get upgraded.

That’s why it is always a good idea to accept your CAO place if you’re hoping for an offer in a later round. It doesn’t preclude you from accepting a course in a college outside Ireland, or a FET place.

You can only accept either your level-six/seven OR your level-eight offer. Many level-six and level-seven courses have progression pathways into a level-eight degree, especially in the technological universities, so this could be your route to what you really wanted.

4) Go abroad

Entry requirements are usually lower for courses outside Ireland, with the Netherlands, Poland and Hungary among the countries offering courses delivered through English without the need for 625 points. They can also be much cheaper: lower (or no) fees, cheaper accommodation and a lower cost of living.

Many of these course deadlines have already passed, but some are still open, or you could look to a year out and apply next year. See Eunicas.ie for information on European universities and ucas.co.uk for information about studying in the UK.

5) Vacant places and tertiary degrees

High points do not necessarily mean a prestigious course, because the points system is just about supply and demand; if, say, dentistry or veterinary medicine had fewer applicants, the points would be lower.

Some courses don’t get filled at all, and students can apply for a place on that course through the CAO portal from August 27.

Meanwhile, tertiary degrees are not based on CAO points at all. Students on these courses start off in a PLC college and transfer to a higher education course after first year, giving them more learning opportunities than their peers. See nto.hea.ie for information.

6) Open learning and access

UCD runs an innovative programme for those who do not meet the formal entry requirements. Open Learning allows students to choose from more than 450 undergraduate modules and learn alongside full-time students, with progression pathways to full-time degree programmes. It gives students a chance to decide if college is for them, and to take a breath before deciding on their next step. See UCD.ie/all/entrypathways.

In other third-levels, students can do a one-year, pre-university access course, getting a taste of college life without having to commit to a full degree.

7) Repeat

Once the go-to, repeating has become rarer because of all the above options. Before going through it all again, ask yourself what went wrong this year: was it just that you didn’t put in the work or did you do your very best but fall short? If it’s the latter, repeating is a gamble. In either case, it’s a last resort.

8) Take a breath

Taking a year between second- and third-level is less common in Ireland, and a bad idea if the plan is to do nothing for the year. But if you can work, travel, volunteer or do a FET course, it could be the ideal chance to figure out your next step.