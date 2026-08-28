Western officials believe Russia aiming to spread alarm with warnings of UK drone factory attacks

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a warehouse following an air attack near Boryspil, Kyiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/AFP via Getty Images

Russia warned Britain this week it was “playing with fire” by giving Ukraine blueprints for missile components to strike Russian territory, but western officials on Friday played down fears over any imminent attack on Nato territory.

“Our assessment is [Russian president Vladimir] Putin wants to avoid a direct confrontation with Nato,” said one western official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“But we cannot rule out the risk of miscalculation.”

The “playing with fire” comments from Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign affairs spokesperson, followed other bellicose comments this week from Andrei Fedorov, a former Russian deputy foreign minister.

He warned that his country could strike British military bases and factories in retaliation for the UK supplying drones to Kyiv that are used in attacks inside Russia.

Inside the Nato military alliance, however, Fedorov’s comments are seen as being aimed more at spreading alarm in Britain.

There is acknowledgment, however, that Russia-linked entities were suspected of warehouse fires in London before and further such attacks cannot be ruled out.

One western official said much of the combative language coming out of Moscow this week is a classic case of Russia using “rhetoric to exploit fears”. Another western official agreed the vague implied threats against Britain and other Nato states are “nothing new”.

A member of Ukraine’s 14th Mechanised Brigade prepares to fire on the Russian front line near Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine in 2025. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

When it comes the battle of rhetoric between Britain and Russia, yet another official said “we are not escalating and we have no intention of escalating”.

Fears over Russian attacks on Nato were heightened this week after John Ratcliffe, director of US intelligence service, the CIA, flew to Moscow to meet his Russian counterparts amid reports he was there to warn them off.

It is the understanding of US allies, however, that this was not the reason for Ratcliffe’s journey and instead he was in Moscow to say that, despite whatever its generals might be telling Putin, Russia was taking a beating on the battlefield and should enter peace talks.

A western official said Ukraine’s attacks on oil refineries deep inside Russia had caused a “second wave of a fuel crisis” in Moscow and other cities.

The official said Russia’s capacity to refine oil had been degraded below 2005 levels – the equivalent of fewer than 4 million barrels of oil a day, versus 5.5 million before its 2022 invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine. It is believed Russia needs 3.5 million barrels a day to prevent petrol shortages.

While fears over attacks on Britain or other Nato states were played down by the officials, there is, however, growing concern that Russia will step up its campaign to target Ukrainian civilian power sources

This follows an official Russian threat on Telegram recently that Ukrainians would “freeze” this winter.

It comes even though western officials insist Russia’s four-and-a-half year old invasion has “stalled on the battlefield”.

Russia is said to be recruiting up to 1,000 new soldiers each day to try to turn the tide but, according to a Ukrainian assessment, its total is still declining by 6,000 monthly as it suffers heavy front line casualties.