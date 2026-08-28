Walsh and Screene show grit to survive Women’s Irish Open cut

The two great survivors showed their grit.

The finish didn’t represent all the good work that had gone before it, as a double-bogey six – on the par-4 ninth, her finishing hole – was Lauren Walsh’s final act of the second round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open on the Palmer South course. And yet, the Kildare woman had one of the widest smiles emerging from the recorder’s Portakabin.

What had preceded her late lapse showed all of Walsh’s fighting spirit, playing herself into the weekend.

The 25-year-old is in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour but is back for a cherished week on the Ladies European Tour at an event just a 10-minute drive from her family home. Having missed the cut in her previous two Irish Open appearances, a second-round 70 for a level-par midway total of 144 ensured another two rounds of play and a chance to make further inroads.

Walsh had to do it the hard way, showcasing an abundance of mental fortitude. Through 14 holes of her first round on Thursday, Walsh was five-over par, but finished with three birdies in her closing four holes for a 74.

Her bid for survival came good in Friday’s round, which featured four homeward birdies. But then came the late speed bump of a double-bogey on her closing hole. Her drive finished on the grassy slope above a fairway bunker and she was only able to advance the ball before her sixth stroke landed in the cup.

“I had great intentions going out today,” said Walsh. “I saw Cas [Alexander] shoot nine under yesterday, and I felt like I could probably do one myself. I didn’t get the putter going, which happens. But in general, my game’s in a great space. I’m driving the ball great, my irons have been good, I’m giving myself the chances and hopefully the putter can heat up over the weekend.”

Canice Screene during Friday's second round. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Canice Screene, who was living dangerously outside the cutline at two-over through six holes during her second round, also showed grit to extend her time at the K Club. The Boston College graduate caught fire from the seventh, covering the remainder of the course in seven-under par for s round of 67, propelling her into the top 10.

Born in London but with family hailing from Mayo, Galway and Tipperary, the 24-year-old is not short on support as she bids to regain a full LET tour card.

“It’s always my favourite event of the year, and my family are here, so staying for the weekend and putting on a good show for them is my priority,” said Screene. “But obviously it’s a good opportunity for me to move up the LET order of merit and also just getting confidence for going back on the Access [Tour] next week.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, she added: “I’ll be leaning on how I played today. The confidence I had in my irons particularly makes me feel good going into the next few days.”