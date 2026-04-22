Housing can be a hidden admissions officer for students - quiet, powerful and unaccountable

In the first months of every year, Leaving Certificate students across Ireland start thinking seriously about what comes next – what to study, where they’ll go and what kind of life they want. In guidance meetings across schools, one worry now comes up sooner than points: where will I live?

The annual scramble for rooms means families feel pressure to choose colleges close to home, narrowing options long before the CAO form is filled out.

We like to tell students that their choices should come from their interests, strengths, motivation and long-term goals.

Yet, increasingly, the real decision boils down to something much more basic: is there a bed they can afford?

When housing becomes an implicit admissions officer

The shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in Ireland isn’t just a seasonal inconvenience any more. At the end of 2025, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway were short at least 38,900 student bed spaces – and that rises to 53,000 under a shorter, more realistic commuting assumption.

The reasons are familiar: construction costs have risen, borrowing is expensive and projects stall even as student numbers rise. These numbers are not new either. Back in 2015, demand was projected to outstrip supply by more than 25,000 places each year in what the Higher Education Authority described as a best-case scenario.

Those numbers feel abstract until you see how they shape real decisions. They turn a course choice into a location gamble. They make four-hour commutes seem normal. They push students into insecure rentals or force them to turn down places they worked hard to get, not because they lacked points but because they had nowhere to live.

In that sense, housing is a hidden admissions officer – quiet, powerful and largely unaccountable.

A different way of thinking about student housing

In Ireland, student housing is largely left to private developers – and occasionally to universities – with an underlying hope that the market will eventually meet demand. Denmark offers a useful counterpoint, not because it is perfect but because it has built a system rather than relying on optimism.

[ Student accommodation crisis single biggest barrier to completing educationOpens in new window ]

About 20 per cent of Denmark’s housing stock sits within a non-profit model, providing homes for roughly 500,000 people, including about 50,000 designated for young people and nearly 100,000 reserved for older residents. Bent Madsen, former president of Housing Europe, puts it plainly: “We deliberately create mixed neighbourhoods. It’s not just for low-income households: it’s for students, older people, families and workers.”

The key difference is not a building style. It’s the purpose.

Denmark treats housing as a public good rather than a purely commercial product. Social housing is open to all and isn’t restricted to low-income households. Non-profit housing organisations develop and own the buildings, and residents influence their living conditions through a system of tenant democracy. Municipalities can reserve up to 25 per cent of units for refugees, people with disabilities and unemployed people, but the goal is to build mixed communities rather than segregated blocks.

That philosophy has been built into the system. Rents are set to cover actual operating costs and don’t fluctuate with market conditions. The Danish national building fund, called Landsbyggefonden, channels tenant rent contributions and loan repayments into a revolving fund. Two-thirds of the savings from repaid mortgages are returned to this fund, which is used to renovate existing stock, invest in new housing, and subsidise rents. Because the financing comes from low-interest, government-backed loans and municipal contributions, the sector doesn’t need to generate profits for private investors.

Students and young people live alongside families and older people. It supports real communities rather than temporary clusters. Integrated neighbourhoods let young people live alongside people of different ages and become part of local life rather than being pushed to the margins.

Denmark’s revolving fund and civic infrastructure

Denmark has built something Ireland lacks: a revolving mechanism that keeps the system alive over time. The Landsbyggefonden is financed through tenant rent contributions and sector savings. It supports refurbishment and new housing so that quality and supply do not depend entirely on the rhythm of annual budgets or on whether private investment happens to be in a good mood.

It’s not only about housing. Denmark also integrates civic amenities into its education and housing strategy. In Aarhus, for example, the Dokk1 project is both a government building, a public library and a culture centre. It’s part of the Urban Mediaspace development and was jointly financed by the Aarhus municipality and the philanthropic foundation Realdania. Dokk1 houses the city’s main library and municipal services under one roof, showing how public investment can support student life and community needs.

What this could mean for Ireland

At first glance, Denmark’s model can feel out of reach. Ireland is different in scale, governance and housing culture. But the core ideas are adaptable – and they’re arguably more realistic than continuing to ask private developers to solve a social problem.

Imagine if Ireland created a non-profit student housing agency that partnered with universities and local authorities to provide affordable accommodation that stayed in public or non-profit ownership. Rents could be recycled into maintenance and new builds, gradually creating a self-sustaining pipeline rather than the stop-and-start cycle we have now.

[ ‘Nowhere to live’: Ireland’s student accommodation crisis is only getting worseOpens in new window ]

Local authorities wouldn’t be bystanders. They could provide land and modest capital support as a standard part of local planning – and ensure that a portion of places are directed to students with the greatest need, including those coming from counties farthest from their chosen institution.

Most importantly, student accommodation wouldn’t have to mean large, stand-alone blocks that seem detached from the life of a town or city. Denmark’s emphasis on mixed communities suggests a more integrated approach: student units embedded among broader developments, helping students become part of local life rather than living on its margins.

Why guidance counsellors care about housing policy

Parents often ask about scholarships, grants and points. They rarely ask about housing systems because housing feels unpredictable, like the weather. But housing isn’t like the weather. It’s a result of policy, planning and design.

When accommodation is unstable, everything else becomes harder. Long commutes chip away at time and wellbeing. Uncertain leases and high rents push students into part-time work, which is not always optional. Stress rises. Engagement drops. Retention becomes an issue – not because students aren’t capable, but because the practical conditions for study aren’t there.

There are wider benefits to doing this well. Lower travel times and stable rents aid mental health and academic performance. Students living in mixed communities spend money locally, volunteer and build networks beyond their peer group. Towns benefit from a steady population rather than a frantic surge each September. When housing is treated as infrastructure rather than an afterthought, it strengthens the relationship between colleges and communities instead of straining it.

None of this is to claim that housing is the only driver of educational inequality. Of course it isn’t. But it is one of the most avoidable ways we currently sort opportunities.

According to The Copenhagen Post, Denmark allocates the highest share of public funding to education, spending about 7.8 per cent of its GDP on education. This demonstrates a broader public devotion to treating education – and, by extension, the housing that supports it – as a public good. It is consistent with the Danish non-profit sector’s core belief that housing should be for people, not for profit.

Another way

Housing policy can feel far from the daily work of assisting students, but it shapes their choices long before exams are sat. If a student from Mayo chooses Sligo over Limerick because there are no beds, or spends hours travelling and falls behind, the damage happens early, quietly and without anyone ever calling it inequality.

Denmark shows there is another way.

If Ireland developed a non-profit, locally supported student housing system backed by a fund that sustains it, accommodation could become a normal part of education rather than a luxury.

And students could choose courses based on what suits them, not just where they can find somewhere to sleep.