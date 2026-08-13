Northern Ireland sees rise in share of students getting top grades in A Levels

Clodagh Casey and Aoife Wolfe celebrate their A-level results at Our Lady and St Patrick's College Knock in Belfast on Thursday. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

There has been a slight increase in the percentage of students receiving the top A-level grades in Northern Ireland.

A total of 30.7 per cent of students received an A* or A grade, compared with 30.3 per cent in 2025, according to the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ).

The top grade, A*, was awarded to 8.8 per cent of entries, compared with 8.7 per cent in 2025.

Students in the North outperformed their counterparts in England and Wales when it came to the top grades, where 28.3 per cent and 29.6 per cent respectively received A* and A grades.

Overall, 98.9 per cent of students achieved grades A* to E in Northern Ireland this year.

Ruairi Coyle and Michael Allena celebrate their A-level results at Our Lady and St Patrick's College Knock in Belfast. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Student Allet Rosh celebrates her A-level results with her mother Shiji Paul at Our Lady and St Patrick's College Knock in Belfast. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

More than 26,000 students in Northern Ireland got the results of AS and A-level exams on Thursday morning, as well as those who sat vocational qualifications such as BTecs.

More than a third (38.2 per cent) of A-level entries were in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

Maths remained the most popular A-level subject, accounting for one in 10 entries.

Provisional results for AS-level exams – which are typically taken halfway through the two-year period of A-level study – showed 27.6 per cent of students achieved the highest grade A, compared with 27.1 per cent in 2025.

Overall, 96.6 per cent achieved grades A-E at AS level, compared with 96.7 per cent in 2025.

The chief executive of Northern Ireland’s exam board the CCEA, Gerry Campbell, congratulated students, telling them that getting their results “marks a significant milestone in your personal and educational journey”.

He added: “Everyone at CCEA recognises the dedication, resilience and hard work that have brought you to this point. Your achievements reflect the determination and growth you have shown throughout your studies [and] you should be incredibly proud of what you have accomplished.”

Christopher Ritchie and Malachy Price after receiving their A-level results at Our Lady and St Patrick's College Knock in Belfast. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

The Minister for the Economy, Caoimhe Archibald, said there were “many options” open to students “as you begin this exciting new chapter in your lives” and encouraged those receiving their results to speak to the department’s careers service “to support you with these crucial next steps and help you confidently take the path that is right for you”.

The head of the Careers Service, Justin Kerr, said it “can help explore a range of pathways, with access to up-to-date labour market information on further education, higher education, training and employment opportunities”.

“There is also a wide range of information online to support those conversations and decisions.

“Students and parents/carers can find information on the NI Direct careers website or speak to the Careers Service by calling 0300 200 7820.”