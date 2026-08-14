Andrew Coscoran leads Irish 1,500m medal hopes, while Sarah Healy seeks redemption

The old theory that anything can and often will happen come championship finals goes up on trial throughout these last two days in Birmingham. From an Irish perspective that lands on the 1,500 metres, where there are tangible European medal hopes across both the men’s and women’s showdowns.

Andrew Coscoran is already there, the Dublin runner booking his place in Saturday evening’s final with a composed heat performance. That’s before the hope and expectation both Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan can come through their 1,500m qualifying heats on Saturday, with Jodie McCann the third Irish woman in contention.

Coscoran called on all his experience and tactical nuance when nailing fourth place in his heat on Friday, putting him comfortably into his third appearance in a European outdoor final.

Imposing himself on the race from the start, Coscoran lost a little ground around the top bend, before kicking hard down the homestretch, clocking 3:41.86 in fourth. Britain’s Jake Wightman took the win in 3:41.57, Coscoran cool enough to be able to look around.

“Everyone is always a bit nervy in the heats, there’s always a bit of moving and chopping, but I found a little gap on the inside and I knew once I got into that, I could hold that position behind Jake [Wightman],” Coscoran said. “I’m really looking forward to the final, I want to go in there and be competitive, and I think I’m in the shape to do it.”

It all went wrong for Cathal Doyle in the first heat, when he fell with 600m to run, Spain’s Carlos Saez also hitting the track. Both runners did get up and managed to finish, but an Irish appeal to have Doyle reinstated for a potential trip was rejected by the track judges.

“I am sick of this now,” said Doyle. “I didn’t deserve that at all. My plan was to stay in the top six all the time. I am sick of everyone saying, ‘Aw, he put himself in the wrong position’. It is just annoying, it is not my fault. The last time I fell, I was blamed for putting myself in that position, but I didn’t do anything wrong. It is just embarrassing jogging around [after the fall].”

Sarah Healy. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Healy is back on track for the heats of the women’s 1,500m on Saturday, four days after her fourth-place finish in the 5,000m. Back in her specialist event, it offers her the chance for some swift redemption.

“I’m very happy to have another go at it,” Healy said. “I knew it was a gamble doing this [the 5,000m], it’s not ideal preparation, but I don’t think it’s going to have taken a lot out of my legs.”

O’Sullivan’s preparations received a timely boost when she ran 1:59.65 to win the 800m at the BMC meeting in London last Sunday, only the third Irish woman to break two minutes. With that sort of finishing speed she looks well capable of making the final.

[ In 22 magical minutes, Mark English and Rhasidat Adeleke had sealed their legaciesOpens in new window ]

The final weekend also sees action on the streets of Birmingham, with Fionnuala McCormack going in the women’s marathon on Sunday, one month shy of her 42nd birthday. McCormack wouldn’t be lining up unless quietly confident of her medal prospects.

Irish relay aspirations took a bit of a knock earlier on Friday, when both the men’s and women’s 4x400m quartets were unable to progress. In the men’s heats, Andrew Egan, Jack Raftery, Joe Doody and Seán Doggett ended up a close fifth in their heat, clocking 3:01.76, the third-fastest time by any Irish quartet in the event.

In the women’s 4x400m heats, Ireland were without Rhasidat Adeleke, who was unavailable after her silver medal heroics in the 200m the night before. The quartet of Sophie Becker, Jenna Breen, Cliodhna Manning and Arlene Crossan ended up a distant eighth, clocking 3:32.70.

Without Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley, and the now retired Phil Healy, who all featured in their fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics in 2024, the lack of depth is now apparent.

Irish in action – weekend schedule

Saturday

7.30am: Men’s half-marathon race walk: David Kenny, Oisín Lane

10.25am: Women’s Heptathlon long jump (Event 5): Kate O’Connor

11.55am: Women’s Heptathlon 6 javelin (Event 6): Kate O’Connor

12.15pm: Women’s 1,500m round one: Sarah Healy, Sophie O’Sullivan, Jodie McCann

12.40pm: Women’s 4x100m round one

1pm: Men’s 4x100m round one

7.45pm: Women’s Heptathlon 7 800m (Event 7 – final event): Kate O’Connor

8.25pm: Men’s 10,000m final: Jack O’Leary

9.07pm: Men’s 1,500m final: Andrew Coscoran

9.33pm: Men’s 4x100m final: *Pending qualification

9.48pm: Women’s 4x100m final: *Pending qualification

Sunday

7.30am: Women’s Marathon: Fionnuala McCormack.

8.10am: Men’s Marathon: Paul O’Donnell, Ryan Creech, David McGlynn

9.13pm: Women’s 1,500m final: Sarah Healy*, Sophie O’Sullivan*, Jodie McCann*

*Pending qualification