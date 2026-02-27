Education

Have your say: Did you find your general arts degree valuable?

We would like to hear from current students and graduates of general arts courses about their experiences

Have your say: Arts degree. Illustration: Paul Scott
Have your say: Arts degree. Illustration: Paul Scott
Fri Feb 27 2026 - 16:321 MIN READ

As the University of Galway is proposing to discontinue and replace its general arts course, we would like to hear from general arts students and graduates about your experiences.

Has the general arts degree been valuable to you academically or personally? Did it support your career path or open opportunities after graduation?

Do you think its worthwhile to do a general arts degree, or do you wish you did a more specific course?

You can share your experience using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and include a phone number for verification purposes only.

READ MORE

Have your say: Should eulogies at funerals be allowed?

Have your say: What role does an SNA play in your life?

Have your say: Have you considered egg-freezing? Is it viable in Ireland?

Share your story of bidding on property in Ireland

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article, but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

  • Sign up to Classroom to College, our essential newsletter to navigating the Leaving Cert for parents, guardians and students

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education