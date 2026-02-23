‘I’m in my 50s and would like to learn something new. What options are there?’

Question

I’m in my late 50s, living in Dún Laoghaire and starting to think about retirement in a few years’ time. I’d like to keep my mind active and learn something new, but without taking on anything too formal or time-consuming.

What options might suit me?

Answer

For many people approaching retirement, the desire to keep mentally active sits alongside a very real reluctance to take on anything that feels overly formal, pressurised or time-consuming. That instinct is a sensible one. Learning at this stage of life should be stimulating and enjoyable, not something that recreates the stress or rigidity of earlier educational experiences.

One of the most accessible ways of re-engaging with learning, without making a major commitment, is through evening courses. These are typically designed for adults who have daytime commitments or who are simply looking to explore new interests in a manageable way. Most run for one evening a week, usually for an hour or two, and are commonly structured over a period of six to 10 weeks, making them easy to fit around existing routines. The emphasis is very much on participation rather than assessment.

It is also worth noting that returning to learning does not have to be about career progression or qualifications. While some evening courses are accredited through QQI and can provide a useful pathway for those who later decide to pursue further study, many are taken purely for interest or enjoyment. For many adults, motivation is curiosity, creativity, or social connection rather than any formal outcome.

One such provider I am familiar with (as chair of its board of management), is the newly-renamed Dublin College Blackrock, formerly Blackrock Further Education Institute. While the college is well known for its full-time programmes, it has also developed a substantial night school that reflects how adult learning works in practice.

Its night-time provision spans broad areas such as art, wellbeing, music, writing and design, alongside more specific and contemporary options including artificial intelligence, acting, fermentation, calligraphy, photography and Irish history. This kind of mix is typical of many evening education programmes and tends to appeal to adults who want to try something new without returning to a traditional academic environment.

Importantly, the structure of these courses reflects the realities of adult life. Classes are short, focused and designed to fit around existing commitments. There is no expectation that participants are working towards a specific outcome beyond personal interest or development. That makes them particularly well suited to people who are beginning to think about how they might use their time differently in the years ahead.

For those unsure where to begin, national platforms such as nightcourses.com provide a useful overview of what is available, listing thousands of evenings and adult education options across Dublin and nationwide.

Browsing what is on offer can often spark ideas and help people see that learning does not have to be formal to be worthwhile.

Re-engaging with education later in life is not about proving anything or preparing for exams. It is about curiosity, confidence, and enjoyment. An evening course can offer a gentle and rewarding way back into learning, with minimal pressure and a renewed sense of possibility for the next stage of life.