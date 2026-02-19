Pause in SNA allocation review will take ‘a few weeks’, Tánaiste tells Dáil

Tánaiste Simon Harris has said the plan on redeployment of SNAs was 'almost there'. File photograph: Collins

The pause in a controversial review of special needs assistant (SNA) allocations among schools will take “a few weeks”, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

“There’s a short window, because we do need to provide clarity and certainty to schools. So it can’t go on longer than a few weeks,” he told Labour Party education spokesman Eoghan Kenny on Thursday.

Speaking in the Dáil, Harris said it was “about getting this right” and some of what he, Kenny, and everyone had heard “was not right in terms of what was happening on the ground in individual school communities”.

The Tánaiste also said the plan on redeployment of SNAs was “almost there”.

A review of the allocation was paused earlier this week after criticism from teachers, parents and unions. The U-turn came after the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) contacted almost 200 schools indicating their numbers were being cut.

Two thirds of the 584 schools reviewed before the pause are set to retain or increase the number of SNA posts but 194 were informed of planned reductions. Some schools reported they would lose four or five positions.

However, the Labour TD said the Government’s policy decisions and communications “have been cruel”.

It was no wonder there was such an outcry, he said, when the Department of Education “have made a decision to abruptly take SNAS out of mainstream environments”.

“You don’t have to be an expert to know ...that it genuinely affects children, and this is affecting the most vulnerable children in our society.”

Kenny, a former teacher, said there were children who rely solely on the support of a special needs assistant.

“We are now, as a State, going to take those supports away from particular children because they don’t fit into rigid criteria that have been created by the NCSE and the Department of Education,” he said.

He said children on the autism spectrum, who have inclusion needs, social anxiety, or have academic needs such as dyslexia, dyscalculia or dyspraxia “do not fit into these criteria”. They need SNA support, he argued, and “now they will not have that support. That is the fundamental issue.”

Harris insisted “we will see more SNAs in our schools next September” and no SNA “will lose their job”, with almost 25,000 to be in place for the next school year.

Any review had to be “child centred” but there was “significant feedback” that was not the experience of schools on the ground.

He was aware of schools that sought reviews because they needed more SNAs. “So this review can’t be some sort of one-way street. It has to be about identifying the care needs of the children in the school and matching the resource to the care needs.”

“This should have happened, quite frankly, in advance of the review. It has to be done in conjunction with a redeployment plan for SNA, something that I believe is almost there.”

“So let’s make sure some good comes from what has been a very upsetting week for parents, for children, for SNAs themselves, and for teachers, and we’re all fully committed to using this pause to put it to good use.”